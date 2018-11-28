A look inside UMass Boston’s Winter 2019 courses

Registration for UMass Boston’s 2019 Winter courses has officially opened for all students who are looking to continue their studies after finals are over. While the prospect of giving up your Winter break after finals to study more may not seem like the most appealing idea at first, UMass Boston has a number of special courses that may change your mind. Here are some of the Undergraduate and Graduate courses that will be provided during the 2019 Winter session.

A look inside UMass Boston’s 2019 Winter classes

Undergraduate Programs

Some of the undergraduate programs at UMass Boston that will be offering courses during the winter break of 2019 will be Africana Studies, Asian Studies, Communication, Environmental Studies, History, Nursing, Theatre Arts, Anthropology, Biology, Dance, Global Affairs, Latin American Studies, Philosophy, Women’s and Gender Studies, Art, Classics, Economics, Greek, Music, and Sociology.

Each of these courses will provide similar amounts of credits to courses that are offered throughout the year and will either meet on campus, online, or even on the popular UMass Boston Harbor.

Graduate Programs

UMass Boston’s will be offering two Graduate courses during the winter. The first course will be a part of their Applied Behavioral Analysis Graduate program titled “Autism Spectrum Disorder: Characteristics and Interventions”. This three-credit online course will be taught by professor Chris Denning and will cover the various teaching methods for students with autism spectrum disorders from a behavior analytic perspective. The course will start on January 7th and run until January 27th.

The second Graduate course offered by UMass Boston is a part of the MBA program titled Global Industry and Competitive Analysis. While many of UMass’ winter classes allow you to participate online or on campus, this course will require students to travel to Delhi, India for this month-long course that will consist of lectures by both faculty and industry specialist on the Indian economy, Indian Accounting Standards, and the Indian legal framework.

The course will be taught by Dr. Surjit Tinaikar (Ph.D., CFA) who is an Associate Professor in the Accounting and Finance Department at UMass Boston. Students enrolled in the UMass Boston College of Management will be eligible for this thrilling opportunity, but undergraduate students and those who are not affiliated with UMass Boston will be able to take the course with permission from Professor Tinaikar.

Like we said before, registration is currently open for these winter courses so make sure to enroll as soon as you can. The registration period for all Undergraduate and Graduate classes ends at 8:30 am on the day of the first session.