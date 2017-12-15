All the Dogs Rockin' Ugly Christmas Sweaters

And a couple cats, too.

Who wore that ugly Xmas sweater better? Every dog. Photo: ISTOCK

Today is one of those made-up holidays: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day! This one kinda makes sense because it is Christmas season and sweater weather, and the time of year that folks, for reasons unknown, host Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties. (There are worst pastimes.) My point is, at least Ugly Christmas Sweater Day isn’t in July or something.

It’s also the time of year that people dress up their dogs in sweaters. Sometimes this is because the dog, being a chihuahua or some other small, short-haired breed, is legitimately cold. Other times, it’s just because it’s cute. In honor of the holiday, here are a bunch of dogs wearing ugly Christmas sweaters we found online. (And a few cats too!) After consulting the National Day Calendar, we also learned that today happens to be National Underdog Day. So hey. Everybody looks great.