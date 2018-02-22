EPA gives funding to replace diesel guzzling school buses in New York

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2 office announced today that it will be awarding a grant of $246,006 to the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) to help “curb harmful pollution from school buses on Long Island”.

The grant is a part of the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program and is meant to go towards replacing older diesel guzzling school buses on the island with top-of-the-line electric powered buses that will help the city reduce damaging carbon emissions from these vehicles.

“This grant program is a perfect example of how EPA’s grants incentivize public and private entities alike to invest in innovative technology that not only produces environmental benefits but also boosts business,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “As we strengthen our partnerships, EPA will continue to work toward reducing harmful air pollutants and improving air quality in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

The EPA has found that exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions like asthma and other dreadful respiratory illnesses. Exposure can also worsen existing heart and lung diseases, especially with children and the elderly. According to the EPA’s calculations, this new investment will reduce about “11 tons of nitrogen oxides and about two tons of fine particles” in the air in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The NSTA’s Executive Director, Tiffany Boykin, could not be more thrilled with the EPA’s gracious offer to help make a difference.

“The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the EPA in reducing diesel emissions,” says Boykin, “Through the NSTA, members have access to important programs like DERA offered through the EPA which provide such a great opportunity for school bus contractors to do their part to reduce emissions. The NSTA is honored to support and congratulate member The Trans Group, LLC on receiving this important award.”