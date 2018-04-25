Applebee's dollar margaritas are here until May, and why aren't you there yet?

It’s not Friday, but this news will sure make it feel like one: Applebee’s dollar margaritas are going to stick around until May. Let us repeat that because we’re not sure you absorbed just how amazing the news is: Applebee’s Dollarita special will be around for Cinco de Mayo.

We don’t have to tell you why this $1 tequila drink special is so beloved by Applebee’s customers across the country, but the extension is new for the restaurant chain. First introduced in October 2017, the Applebee’s dollar margaritas are made with Applebee’s well tequila, margarita mix and (we’re convinced) pure sunshine. The only surprising part of the Applebee’s dollarita special, in fact, is that it wasn’t extended sooner.

Think about it: is there any more fitting pick-me-up after a long, hard work week (where, let’s face it, you’re not paid enough) than a cheap, stiff drink? Didn’t think so. And to prove they know what you need, Applebee’s offers the deal all day and serves the stiff sip on the rocks in a 10 oz frosted mug.

What do I need to know about Applebee’s dollar margaritas?

First, that if you haven’t had one, you should be grabbing your keys and headed to your nearest location of the restaurant chain right now. After all, the Applebee’s dollarita deal is back by popular demand, as in, it’s crowd-tested and the drinks are a hit.

Second, before you head down to your local Applebee’s, call ahead to make sure they’re participating in the Dollarita promotion in April 2018. As the chain reminds us, not every location of the restaurant has the same schedule. But even if your location doesn’t have the dollaritas, you can still get a great deal on a drink thanks to their Neighborhood Drink of the Month program, which currently features $2 Dos Equis.

So, how long are Applebee’s dollar margaritas here?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your Applebee’s dollarita through the end of May — this extension of the delicious deal is to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. You’ll be able to enjoy your fill of the drink for a dollar through Saturday, May 5, after which they’ll go back to their standard price.

“We brought back the Dollarita on April 1, and it’s been such a big hit with our guests that we’re keeping it around for Cinco de Mayo when folks have margaritas on their minds,” Applebee’s vice president of beverage innovation, Patrick Kirk, said in a press release. “We thought our May Neighborhood Drink, the 2 Dollar Dos, would be an excellent compliment to the Dollarita and is a big win for our guests.”

Enjoy the deal while you can, and then think about petitioning them to bring it back when the Applebee’s dollarita special ends on May 5. After all, we only had to wait four months for them to bring back the Applebee’s dollar margaritas last time thanks to demand for a replay on the promotion. So let the tweets in favor of more margs fly, folks!