Other holidays might get the reputation for being drinking holidays, but the 4th of July is right up there with the best of them. As of 2011, Americans consumed more booze on the summer holiday than Mardi Gras, Halloween or Super Bowl Sunday. But whether you want to help the celebration maintain its ranking among the booziest holidays or just enjoy an ice-cold beer with your burger or brat, you’ll need to know the answer to one vital question: Are liquor stores open on the 4th of July?

There doesn’t appear to be any historical reason for the 4th of July to be celebrated with an abundance of beer, as Time reports, but your backyard BBQ just wouldn’t be the same now without it. Plus, you like to be a generous host. Your guests may feel the need to bring a six-pack or two with them, but you try to have everything on hand.

For the most part, you have this locked down. You already know which of the superstores, from Walmart and Target to Costco, are open on the 4th of July and which aren’t for your last-minute party supply needs. So you know, theoretically, you can get beer and wine at some of those locations — but you’d rather hit a liquor store for all the booze you need plus plenty of options for microbrews. So, are liquor stores open on the 4th of July?

Are liquor stores open on the 4th of July?

You probably already know that liquor laws differ state-to-state, and this includes whether or not you can buy booze on certain holidays. So answering the question are liquor stores open on the 4th of July depends on where you live.

The vast majority of states currently allow the sale of liquor on the 4th of July, especially when it falls on a weekday (this year it’s Wednesday) and therefore doesn’t coincide with any rules about selling booze on Sundays. Most of the laws about federal holidays are currently around Christmas and Election Day, but check with your state resources to make sure there aren’t still laws about Independence Day as well.

And remember, it’s not just liquor stores that have plenty of party drinks for your 4th of July cookout. Check out our guides to the big stores’ holiday hours linked above for details. Still, it can’t hurt to stock up in the days leading up the big event — especially since it can also save you some last-minute running around.