These beer gummy bears inspired by Corona and lime will get you ready for summer

Corona Light and Sugarfina teamed up just in time for May 5.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : April 23, 2018 | Updated : April 23, 2018
Sugarfina and Corona Light beer gummy bears
Image: Sugarfina

Corona Light and luxury candy company Sugarfina have teamed up to create limited-edition beer gummy bears just in time for Cinco de Mayo: "But First, Cerveza" and "Here for a Good Lime." As Sugarfina writes on their website: "Sunshine and good vibes in a bite-sized gummy? We'll cheers to that."

"This is our first beer collaboration and it was a must to partner with Corona Light," Sugarfina cofounders Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick said in a press release. "Corona Light topped our loyal fans’ list as the 'sexiest beer,' so we couldn’t think of a better inspiration than The Light Cerveza combined with a zesty lime essence to create delicious candies perfect for summertime."

But First, Cerveza gummies, shaped like bottles, feature the original Corona Light flavor — or, as Sugarfina writes, they’re "like sunshine in a (beer) bottle." The Here for a Good Lime sweets are exactly how they sound: zesty lime wedges to complement the first candy. As Sugarfina describes them: "the perfect partner-in-lime to our Corona Light-flavored beer bottle gummies."

Sugarfina offers a range of alcohol-inspired gummies from "grown-up" Titos American Mule Bears to the Rosé All Day collection infused with real rosé.

However, these beer gummy bears are non-alcoholic (like Sugarfina's non-alcoholic Champagne Bubbles). It’s a plus for those who are underage — or those who don’t dig alcohol — and still want a taste. It could very well be a negative for people who want to satisfy their sweet tooth and get a buzz simultaneously. (Here’s a thought, though: just pair them with a bottle of Corona. Problem solved.)

These limited-edition Sugarfina Corona Light gummies will be sold in stores starting May 1 — find them at Sugarfina boutiques and Nordstrom locations. You can also pre-order them online through Sugarfina’s website — in taster packs ($2.50), small cubes ($7.50) and bulk bags ($40) — because why would you wait?

But if you really can't wait for these beer gummy bears, you can try some of these, also inspired by booze:

(Alcoholic)

Party Favor Candy Company: Etsy

Fireball Bears, VineGelee: Etsy

(Non-alcoholic)

Champagne Dreams Gummies: Project 7

But First, Bubbly: Etsy

We're guessing your excitement looks sort of like this right now: 

