These beer gummy bears inspired by Corona and lime will get you ready for summer

Corona Light and luxury candy company Sugarfina have teamed up to create limited-edition beer gummy bears just in time for Cinco de Mayo: "But First, Cerveza" and "Here for a Good Lime." As Sugarfina writes on their website: "Sunshine and good vibes in a bite-sized gummy? We'll cheers to that."
Grab your partners-in-lime!💕NEW candy collab alert!🚨We went ale-out on this one🍻😉Tomorrow we'll reveal our exciting NEW candy collection in partnership with...🤫finish our sentence with a wild guess in the comments below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/aPXH4IBfwx— Sugarfina (@sugarfina) April 22, 2018
"This is our first beer collaboration and it was a must to partner with Corona Light," Sugarfina cofounders Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick said in a press release. "Corona Light topped our loyal fans’ list as the 'sexiest beer,' so we couldn’t think of a better inspiration than The Light Cerveza combined with a zesty lime essence to create delicious candies perfect for summertime."
But First, Cerveza gummies, shaped like bottles, feature the original Corona Light flavor — or, as Sugarfina writes, they’re "like sunshine in a (beer) bottle." The Here for a Good Lime sweets are exactly how they sound: zesty lime wedges to complement the first candy. As Sugarfina describes them: "the perfect partner-in-lime to our Corona Light-flavored beer bottle gummies."
Introducing a refreshing pairing of crisp, cool flavors, just in time for summer☀️🍻🍬 We've partnered with @coronalightusa to bring you the Sugarfina + The Light Cerveza collection available for PRE-ORDER online 🎉 Tantalize your taste buds with our tart & zesty "Here for a Good Lime" lime slice gummies, paired with our clean and refreshing "But First Cerveza" beer bottle gummies & be transported to a tr-hop-ical paradise🌴🌅Reserve yours today via link in bio👆🏻#sweetcerveza
Sugarfina offers a range of alcohol-inspired gummies from "grown-up" Titos American Mule Bears to the Rosé All Day collection infused with real rosé.
However, these beer gummy bears are non-alcoholic (like Sugarfina's non-alcoholic Champagne Bubbles). It’s a plus for those who are underage — or those who don’t dig alcohol — and still want a taste. It could very well be a negative for people who want to satisfy their sweet tooth and get a buzz simultaneously. (Here’s a thought, though: just pair them with a bottle of Corona. Problem solved.)
These limited-edition Sugarfina Corona Light gummies will be sold in stores starting May 1 — find them at Sugarfina boutiques and Nordstrom locations. You can also pre-order them online through Sugarfina’s website — in taster packs ($2.50), small cubes ($7.50) and bulk bags ($40) — because why would you wait?
But if you really can't wait for these beer gummy bears, you can try some of these, also inspired by booze:
(Alcoholic)
Party Favor Candy Company: Etsy
Fireball Bears, VineGelee: Etsy
(Non-alcoholic)
Champagne Dreams Gummies: Project 7
