Brooklyn BBQ is taking over the world? Not if Twitter can help it

America has given the world many great things, and when it comes to food there’s been no greater gift than barbecue — or BBQ if your fingers are covered in sauce and you want to get fewer keys messy.
With heritage comes pride, and the residents of acclaimed barbecue states like Texas, North Carolina and Kansas were quick to light a fire under Vice’s food section Munchies when it asked, “Why is Brooklyn BBQ taking over the world?”
Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912— MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018
But as with most fights about news stories on the internet, the commenters didn’t read it. Their issue was not with the story's thoughtful exploration of what New York City is doing with barbecue that hasn’t been done before at restaurants like the deservedly iconic Fette Sau, beloved Hometown Bar-B-Que and the first-ever vegan barbecue joint.
It was the sad-looking photo that was meant to prove this so-called barbecue superiority.
And while Southerners are famous for their hospitality, the gloves come off when the honor of barbecue is at stake:
Kansas City and Texas, we can have our little disputes but we can all agree that whatever was in the Brooklyn pic is horseshit.— patrick mcdaniel (@bigtotoro) March 4, 2018
If there’s only one thing that bbqers across the South can agree on, it’s that that Brooklyn cafeteria tray ain’t holding any bbq.— nottherealronswanson (@adsdaddy) March 4, 2018
This is closer to BBQ than that crap. pic.twitter.com/lmNep59Swd— Bryan (@k9embar) March 4, 2018
What is this? A plate for ants?!— Bilbo Braggins (@JakeBroChill_) March 4, 2018
It’s not even taking over that tray https://t.co/JF75Bw6N49— Melissa Lewis (@iff_or) March 4, 2018
Brooklyn is to BBQ as KC is to pizza, but they aren't posting Tostino's and bragging about it pic.twitter.com/CTfwVWtryx— Hello Felicia (@hellofelicia14) March 4, 2018
Now available in two flavors: gentrified and hipster.— clever·ish (@WiGovPR) March 4, 2018
I don't know why everyone is getting so annoyed. If you actually READ THE ARTICLE, it makes clear a "Brooklyn BBQ" is when a rat starts a fire by gnawing through the gas line of a parked car— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 4, 2018
Like Gordon Ramsay critiquing weeknight dinners on his Instagram, barbecue fans had plenty to say about the food without having tasted it:
Seriously?? Overcooked, dry beef, two cafeteria style rolls still attached to each other, and two pickles?? I wouldn’t feed this to my cat.— Proud2Resist! (@HappyProgressiv) March 4, 2018
Someone should be arrested for that brisket. Dried out, poor smoke penetration, sliced poorly, served improperly. Jesus.— Tom Dunphy (@TomDunphy) March 4, 2018
Dear @munchies, Yeah no. Delete this. Delete the whole tweet, then your whole account, then that whole restaurant. Delete it all. #BlessYourHeart -From All of Texas pic.twitter.com/TzFNCdRoyf— Jennifer Hernandez (@BabyDollJenny) March 4, 2018
“New York has mastered authentic Italian food and I laugh at all those small minded rubes that disagree with this statement.” pic.twitter.com/Dj7GsH3cvM— Christopher Volken™ (@VolkenVol) March 4, 2018
It looks like year-old cafeteria mystery meat.— Val🌴😎Life'sabeach (@Tilly33368) March 4, 2018
But the fight wasn’t all mean-spirited. The thread proved to be an amazing list of recommendations for barbecue joints serving more, shall we say, authentic plates.
And if you can’t afford a barbecue road trip, there’s always summer’s Big Apple Barbecue in Madison Square Park.
Oh. Ok. How it’s done at Lewis bbq in Charleston. pic.twitter.com/m5s3ecGuan— Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) March 4, 2018
It’s not. U must b joking. Look at that tray and look at this tray. Laughable. #Texas is and always will b King. #TxBBQ #TxBeef pic.twitter.com/cvdlKRpVqP— Chef Ryan (@ChefRyan__) March 4, 2018
That is just plain sad! This is the real deal. @CorkscrewBBQ pic.twitter.com/IC9MzyMI9D— Beth Bryson (@maddezmom) March 4, 2018
I think I’ll stick with @FranklinBbq pic.twitter.com/hSXOF0ls3X— Jeff Folkes (@Jefffolkes) March 4, 2018
Btw, if you ever come to San Antonio, check out @2m_smokehouse. They’re amazing! (Get there early cause a line forms before opening) pic.twitter.com/IblaqLGUOe— David Cisneros (@BrotherBexar) March 4, 2018
Charleston, SC be like, "Hold my beer and watch this..."#GetSwiggy https://t.co/u1FgiGb9Io pic.twitter.com/KuW700D72S— Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) March 4, 2018