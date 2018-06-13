Burger King changes its name to Pancake King

Burger King has changed their name to Pancake King, in an apparent jab to IHOP. Pexels

In an apparent social media jab to IHOP (International House of Pancakes), which recently rebranded itself to IHOb (International House of Burgers), popular burger chain Burger King has changed its name to Pancake King.

On Monday, IHOP made the big announcement that they were changing their name to IHOb, to coincide with the debut of their new burgers, setting social media abuzz.

Both Wendy’s and Denny’s mocked the name change, and now Burger King has stepped up to bat in the social media shade game against IHOb.

They even went as far as changing their logo to Pancake King, as well as their Twitter description to: “The Official Tweets of Pancake King USA.” They didn’t however change their social media handles, so the change doesn’t seem to be permanent.

Of course, social media users can’t get enough of the drama unfolding between their favorite fast food chains, and their reactions are priceless.

Omg, Burger King is now Pancake King. I am deceased 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/C5RH9NFn4J — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) June 11, 2018

I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to “Pancake King.” I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness. Super size the petty! pic.twitter.com/VbRU8vsgLE — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) June 12, 2018

