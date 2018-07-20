Heads up, cheese lovers: Pizza Hut's Cheesy Bites Pizza is back

But it's only here for a limited time (again).

Cheesy Bites Pizza. Yeah, you remember the one: pizza with little pockets (or pops or puffs or knots or bites) of goodness about the size of tater tots for a crust. These bites are served with a marinara dipping sauce, are "two chomps big" and beg to be shared.

"Made with 28 crowd-pleasing, cheese-filled bites in the place of a traditional crust, Cheesy Bites Pizza is an appetizer-and-pizza-in-one," states a Pizza Hut news release announcing the return of the fan favorite.

Cheesy Bites Pizza was first launched in 2006 (watch what appears to be the first Cheesy Bites Pizza commercial) and, ever since, it’s been offered for a limited time every year.

A team at NPR tried it back in 2010 and reported, "The verdict: pretty much everybody went back for a second slice. The main criticism is it's impossible to know how to eat it. The cheese nuggets seem like an appetizer, suggesting you should eat them first, but if you do that, you have no crust to hold the pizza by."

Crust-less pizza does sound rather odd (but it's apparently worth the risk).

Gizmodo reviewed Cheesy Bites Pizza two years later and wrote that, though there was too much bread, "Having bread balls full of cheese right on your pizza [is] two things combined into one, but in a good way. … It's like if you could hold a beer and a buffalo wing in one hand at once." What a concept.

And, back when Pizza Hut first introduced Cheesy Bites Pizza in 2006, one reporter tried figuring out how exactly they do it and concluded, "Pizza Hut simply lays string cheese around the outer edge and rolls the crust over the cheese." Magic.

How long is Cheesy Bites Pizza on the menu?

Cheesy Bites Pizza is "currently available for a limited time for delivery, carryout or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations across the country," reports the Pizza Hut news release.

Metro has contacted Pizza Hut for further details about how long the Cheesy Bites Pizza will stay on menus nationwide. But, given that it never stays all year round, you should get it while it's hot.