Tyson just ordered a chicken recall: Are your chicken nuggets affected?

The good news: You probably don't have to worry.

Check your freezers: Tyson Foods just issued a chicken recall — and there’s a decent chance that you’re affected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the advisory on Friday, reporting that the huge food manufacturer is recalling about 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken that could have "extraneous materials" mixed in — mainly blue and clear soft plastic.

The chicken — sold under the Tyson Foods brand as "uncooked, breaded, original chicken tenderloins" were produced in May and have a lot code of 1378NLR02 and an establishment number of "P-746" on the package.

Tyson's chicken recall won't affect your kitchen

The good news about this chicken recall? You won’t have to throw out any products in your freezer.

The products were only sold to food service establishments — AKA fast food chains and restaurants — and weren’t available in grocery stores.

So, your nuggets at home are safe from this chicken recall, but pay close attention if you order a chicken sandwich or strips at a restaurant in the coming days.

Twitter users blast Jack Dorsey for eating at Chick-fil-A

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is wishing he could issue a chicken recall after he was criticized for ordering a meal at Chick-fil-A during Pride Month.

"Boosted," Dorsey tweeted, along with a screenshot of his smart phone showing a purchase at the chain.

Twitter didn’t take to kindly to his chicken.

"On behalf of the whole LGBTQ community, Jack, kindly boost your head out of your ass," one person wrote.

"You must love the taste of bigotry!" added another.

The opposition to Dorsey’s Chick-fil-A meal stemmed from comments the CEO of the popular restaurant chain back in 2012. Dan Cathy told the Baptist Press that he was "guilty as charged," when asked about his support of traditional marriage.

"We know that it might not be popular with everyone, but thank the Lord, we live in a country where we can share our values and operate on biblical principles," Cathy said.

Those comments led to protests against the restaurant.

"You’re right. Completely forgot about their background," Dorsey tweeted after Soledad O’Brien questioned his purchase during June Pride month.

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018

Not everyone was against it, though.

Give me a break. Chick-Fil-A is not some hate company. Just like you are entitled to your own views, so is the owner of Chick-Fil-A. He believes in God and tries to run his company on what he believes are Godly principles. Nothing wrong with that. — freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) June 10, 2018

"You mean their late CEO being a Christian?" one person tweeted in response to Dorsey’s apology. "Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the 'tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity' crowd."

Which is?

You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd. — R J (@kataandkumite1) June 10, 2018

"Give me a break," added another. "Chick-Fil-A is not some hate company. Just like you are entitled to your own views, so is the owner of Chick-Fil-A. He believes in God and tries to run his company on what he believes are Godly principles. Nothing wrong with that."