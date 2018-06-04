Home
 
Chiptole BOGO is back — this time, for nurses

Nurses: Get to Chipotle, stat.
By
Meagan Morris
 Published : June 04, 2018
Chipotle BOGO for nurses
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nurses have a hard job — we all know it, and Chipotle knows it, too. The burrito chain is offering up its popular Chipotle BOGO on June 5 to honor nurses and all the work they do to keep us healthy and happy.

Chipotle BOGO offer for nurses: Everything you need to know

The Chipotle BOGO offer gives nurses a free entree with the purchase of another entree. All you have to do to take advantage of offer is to be a nurse and show your ID at the restaurant.

Chipotle says the offer is for all types of nurses, including "RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues."

The reason why Chipotle is offering the BOGO to nurses is simple.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow said in a statement. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

The deal is only valid in restaurant, so grab a nursing pal, clock out for your lunch break and head to Chipotle for a cheap burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos.

More free food at Red Robin

Not a nurse? Don’t fret! Red Robin is offering free burgers to school employees on June 5.

And this deal doesn’t just apply to teachers: According to the restaurant chain, everyone involved in schools — including teachers, counselors, administrators, retired teachers and school bus drivers — can get one of five Tavern burgers and an order of bottomless steak fries when dining in the restaurant.

"No purchase is necessary," Red Robin said on its website. "Just show us your valid school ID and enjoy your meal on us."

Free food? Can’t get better than that!

 
