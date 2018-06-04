Chiptole BOGO is back — this time, for nurses

Nurses have a hard job — we all know it, and Chipotle knows it, too. The burrito chain is offering up its popular Chipotle BOGO on June 5 to honor nurses and all the work they do to keep us healthy and happy.

Chipotle BOGO offer for nurses: Everything you need to know

The Chipotle BOGO offer gives nurses a free entree with the purchase of another entree. All you have to do to take advantage of offer is to be a nurse and show your ID at the restaurant.

Chipotle says the offer is for all types of nurses, including "RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues."

Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only. https://t.co/5aJjnyEuQ4 pic.twitter.com/NfYpCYDCKe — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2018

The reason why Chipotle is offering the BOGO to nurses is simple.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow said in a statement. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

The deal is only valid in restaurant, so grab a nursing pal, clock out for your lunch break and head to Chipotle for a cheap burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos.

More free food at Red Robin

Not a nurse? Don’t fret! Red Robin is offering free burgers to school employees on June 5.

🏆 🍎 Teachers are the best 🍎🏆 That’s why we’re giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018

And this deal doesn’t just apply to teachers: According to the restaurant chain, everyone involved in schools — including teachers, counselors, administrators, retired teachers and school bus drivers — can get one of five Tavern burgers and an order of bottomless steak fries when dining in the restaurant.

"No purchase is necessary," Red Robin said on its website. "Just show us your valid school ID and enjoy your meal on us."

Free food? Can’t get better than that!