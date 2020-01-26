Snap out of winter with Sam Adams

Samuel Adams is spicing up their Cold Snap brew this winter season.

The updated recipe showcases a signature blends of ten spices, including powerhouses such as orange zest, lemon zest, vanilla, coriander, plum, rose hips, hibiscus, tamarind, anise and grains of paradise.

Jim Koch, Samuel Adams Founder & Brewer, said in a press release that, “When we first brewed Samuel Adams Cold Snap in 2014, we were inspired by the turn of the season from winter to spring, and we set out to offer a sign of warmer days with a beer boasting fruity, floral and spicy characteristics. Our highly successful reformation of Samuel Adams Summer Ale earlier this year led brewers to revisit the complex flavors of Cold Snap, another seasonal favorite. The result was a brighter and smoother Cold Snap that will continue to help drinkers see past even the coldest winter days to a brighter future ahead.”

The blend lends itself to a brighter and smoother flavor profile, which will leave drinkers wanting more. I spoke to brewer Shelley Smith about the new, innovative blend. She has been with Samuel Adams for seven years and told me it took her around a year to develop the right balance between flavors within this beer. Smith mentioned that creating blends is her favorite step of the brewing process, and that she gets enjoyment out of finding the perfect flavor combinations.

The Cold Snap has a lot of wonderful flavors within it, and Smith states that with Cold Snap’s spicy notes, this brew is perfect to warm you up after a long day outside.

After the bitter cold we’ve been experiencing lately, I decided to put these claims to the test, and I can confirm that this brew does indeed warm you up after a long day. When it comes to taste, the first thing I noted was how easily drinkable the beer was. I quickly found myself finishing my first bottle and moving on to a second beer. The flavor is extremely well-balanced, notes of vanilla and orange were the first to come through. I found the blend perfect for a midwinter’s night.

When it comes to this brew, Smith mentioned that due to all the spices used, “...it pairs really well with a lot of different foods, it’s very versatile.”

When it comes to some perfect pairings, Smith recommends pairing it with BBQ pork, BBQ ribs, white bean chili and even desserts. When pairing with desserts, Smith suggested putting it with blondies, brownies or even s’ mores. This beer also compliments meats and cheeses, because creamy cheeses bring out the orange notes and some spicer meats can bring out some of the spicer profiles of the brew.

Since this beer is versatile, Smith said that, “It’s light but also has some of those interesting spices, so it can really pick out different notes.”

If you want to taste the Samuel Adams Cold Snap beer, you can pick it up anytime through March. It is sold in six- and 12-pack bottles, cans, and some places are even offering it on tap. To find the Cold Snap vendor, closest to you, go to SamuelAdams.com.