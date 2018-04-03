Budweiser and Jim Beam are teaming up to make the ultimate American beer

Spring has sprung (that is, depending on where you are in the U.S. — looking at you NYC slush). This means the flowers are readying themselves to bloom and baseball season has made its mighty return. To complete the triad is, of course, alcohol. Today, Jim Beam bourbon and Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser announced a "first-of-its-kind" collaboration to make the ultimate limited-edition American beer. Enter the Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, or the Copper Lager, for short.

Starting this September and through the end of the year while supplies last, the Copper Lager will be available nationwide — where other Budweiser products are sold — in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the Repeal of Prohibition (which occurred on December 5, 1933). And it sounds rather tasty.

What you can expect from Copper Lager

"The Copper Lager is a unique blend in that it is Budweiser brewed with two-row barley and aged on actual Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves that were previously used to age Jim Beam bourbon," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Metro. "The unique brewing method will create a toasted oak aroma and deliciously nutty taste with caramel rye and vanilla notes."

Nutty? Notes of vanilla? To even the most timid of beer-drinkers, this flavor combo ought to have some appeal.

American Icons Budweiser and Jim Beam Come Together in First-of-its-Kind Collaboration - https://t.co/jyDKUzaRLY pic.twitter.com/QN6zorvjoh — Food & Beverage Mag (@FOODBEVERAGEMAG) April 3, 2018

Though we'll have to wait until September for the Copper Lager, Jim Beam and Budweiser are starting their collab in U.S. bars this month with a cross-merchandising campaign that promotes the popular "beer and bourbon shot" order — and just around National Beer Day, may we add (which, by the way, is April 7)! Details about this promotion are still limited, and it will vary by channel and retailer, according to the spokesperson.

"We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America," Ricardo Marques, VP of marketing for Budweiser, said in a news release statement. "This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers."

Rob Mason, VP of marketing for Jim Beam, called this "another exciting milestone in Jim Beam’s history." Get your cups ready — the Copper Lager will be here before the leaves turn.