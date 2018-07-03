Dairy Queen's new Blizzard of the month gives you dessert with your dessert

Pretend you’re too good for Dairy Queen all you want, honey, you’re not fooling anyone. Just like there’s no denying the deliciousness of the McFlurry — which, by the way, is now available in Snickers flavor in a couple countries but not the U.S. — DQ’s signature blended ice cream dessert is a sweet way to celebrate almost anything. They’re proving that with the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month for July 2018 and a limited release Blizzard, both of which can only be described as star-spangled scrumptious.

In case you only hit the chain every once in a while, you should know about the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month program that releases special sugary combos for that month only. Past months have features Triple Truffle, Red Velvet and Oreo Hot Cocoa to name only a few of the mouth-watering mashups.

Meet Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month for July 2018

Dairy Queen is making sure to hold tight to that dessert crown by releasing the patriotic Firework Oreo Blizzard as Blizzard of the Month for July 2018. Each sweet treat is packed with their standard, silky vanilla soft serve blended with Oreo cookie pieces (always a good decision) and red and blue popping candies.

Grab one of these gorgeous Blizzards to celebrate the 4th of July, even after the holiday, until the end of the month. But you might want to go for their other offering first and keep the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month for a little later — and here’s why.

Now, meet the Star Spangled Blizzard

Why have one dessert when you can have two? And, no, we’re not talking about ordering both of the new Dairy Queen Blizzards at the same time (although, now that you mention it, we approve). It might not be the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month, but you'll love the limited edition Star Spangled Blizzard, which puts an entire DQ Stars & Stripes StarKiss Frozen Treat on top of your Blizzard. There’s your dessert-on-dessert.







The Blizzard itself is well worth your attention. It blends vanilla soft serve with rock candy before topping the whole thing with even more soft serve on top and extra blue rock candy for good measure. Plus, you know, the whole extra dessert.

Since they’re dishing up two desserts in one, it’s pretty clear why DQ is limiting the Star Spangled Blizzards to the mini size. The Blizzards launched July 2, so get there before they’re gone. (And they never said you couldn’t order more than one.) That’s great news for everyone — except Texas, which doesn’t get this delicious dessert for some unknown reason.

How to get the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month fo free

We’ve told you time and again how useful it is to have some apps from your favorite chains. Coffee giant Starbucks alerts its fans about their Starbucks Happy Hour deals through their app, and 7-Eleven offers deals like free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Add the Dairy Queen app (available through iTunes or Google Play) to that list.

If you download the Dairy Queen app now you’ll get a BOGO offer for a free Blizzard. That means you’re grabbing a friend (or your baggy sweatpants if you plan on eating two yourself) and both ordering that Oreo and popping candy-studded sweet treat, except you’ll only pay for one. We can definitely think of worse ways to celebrate the 4th of July than with free ice cream.