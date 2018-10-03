Get your freak on with Applebee's Dollar Zombie drinks all month long

Last year, Applebee’s offered $1 Dollaritas the entire month of October (and these margs were brought back the following spring). This time around, they’ve upped the ante with a killer drink they’re dubbing the Dollar Zombie, and it's the stuff that Halloween movies are made of.

These Dollar Zombie beverages are $1 apiece and bright blue.

"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new Dollar Zombie," Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, said in a news release of this Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

"We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste," he continued. "The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."​

The restaurant chain reminds you that the legal drinking age is 21 — so drink responsibly — and this is us reminding you, too.

Applebee’s guarantees it'll be the "only time you'll want to run toward a zombie." (Unless, of course, you're already a zombie, in which case you can run towards them any day.)

What’s in the Dollar Zombie?

The frightful booze sounds quite fruity.

The Dollar Zombie is made with rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. The whole thing is garnished with a gummy brain, which makes it perfect for Halloween.

One Applebee’s fan assured Twitter that the Dollar Zombie is "delicious":

It was delicious 👌🏼 highly recommended ! pic.twitter.com/y3EAne7Zwv — Madi☀️ (@madskies13) October 2, 2018

Bustle reports that it’s "Jolly Rancher-esque in taste."

According to Applebee's, this concoction was created with the help of customer feedback, making the Dollar Zombie their first crowd-sourced Neighborhood Drink of the Month. Consumers had a say in the color, flavors and garnish of Dollar Zombie.

Availability and hours that the drink is served may vary by location. Applebee’s told one Facebook user "each Applebee's franchisee operates as an independent business owner" and recommended using the Restaurant Locator to check this availability.

Are you dying to try it yet?