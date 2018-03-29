Drinks to get you through this holiday weekend

Whether it's Easter, Passover or a general devotion to brunch, these drinks will get you and yours through the next several days.

Religious holidays mean there's family time ahead. So you should drink.

Holidays are stressful. Religion is complex. Hosting is hard. But spring is officially here, and we may as well sip our way into a wonderful new season when we can no longer hide solo under the covers. Here are Metro's fave recipes to booze your way into bumper 2018 sunshine.

Mary Claire



1.5 oz

1 oz Rosé Prosecco

1 oz Pineapple Juice

Method: In a shaker filled with ice, add tequila, pineapple juice, and hibiscus & orange simple syrup. Shake and strain into a Champagne flute. Top with Rosé Prosecco.

Dark Rabbit



2 oz

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Celery Juice

Method: Shake & Pour with pilsner glass (crushed ice) and garnish with a lime wheel with black lava salt

Far East



1.5 oz Highland Park Magnus Scotch Whisky

0.5 oz Midori

0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

4-5 cucumbers muddled

Garnish with cucumber slice

Method: Shake well and strain over ice and serve in highball glass

Don't want to make it yourself? The Far East cocktail is available at the W New York - Times Square .

Bloody Jasmine



.75oz

.75oz Campari

.75oz Dry Curacao

.75oz fresh lemon juice

1 dash of Regan’s Orange Bitters

Method: Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Curse of Lo Pan

2oz Beefeater 24 Gin

1 egg white

.75oz lemon

.5oz jasmine pearl/ matcha syrup

.5oz coco mix

Method: Shake all ingredients. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with matcha powder and top with an orchid.

Don't want to make it yourself? The Curse of Lo Pan is available at the Slowly Shirley.

Strawberry Fields

This refreshing spring cocktail can be created either as a “mocktail” with no alcohol, or with your choice of rum, tequila, or rosé wine

1.5 oz hibiscus syrup

1 oz strawberry syrup

(Optional) Your choice of rum, tequila, or rosé wine

Method: Shake quickly with three ice cubes. Serve in a Collins glass, topped with soda. Garnish with 1/2 strawberry

Don't want to make it yourself? Strawberry Fields is available at the Happiest Hour.