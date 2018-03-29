Drinks to get you through this holiday weekend

Holidays are stressful. Religion is complex. Hosting is hard. But spring is officially here, and we may as well sip our way into a wonderful new season when we can no longer hide solo under the covers. Here are Metro's fave recipes to booze your way into bumper 2018 sunshine.
Mary Claire
1.5 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila
1 oz Rosé Prosecco
1 oz Pineapple Juice
.5 oz Hibiscus & Orange Simple Syrup
Method: In a shaker filled with ice, add tequila, pineapple juice, and hibiscus & orange simple syrup. Shake and strain into a Champagne flute. Top with Rosé Prosecco.
Dark Rabbit
2 oz El Silencio Espadin
.5 oz Agave Nectar
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Celery Juice
1 oz Carrot Juice
Method: Shake & Pour with pilsner glass (crushed ice) and garnish with a lime wheel with black lava salt
Far East
1.5 oz Highland Park Magnus Scotch Whisky
0.5 oz Midori
0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Simple Syrup
4-5 cucumbers muddled
Garnish with cucumber slice
Method: Shake well and strain over ice and serve in highball glass
Don't want to make it yourself? The Far East cocktail is available at the W New York - Times Square.
Bloody Jasmine
.75oz Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin
.75oz Campari
.75oz Dry Curacao
.75oz fresh lemon juice
1 dash of Regan’s Orange Bitters
Lemon twist for garnish
Method: Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Curse of Lo Pan
2oz Beefeater 24 Gin
1 egg white
.75oz lemon
.5oz jasmine pearl/ matcha syrup
.5oz coco mix
Method: Shake all ingredients. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with matcha powder and top with an orchid.
Don't want to make it yourself? The Curse of Lo Pan is available at the Slowly Shirley.
Strawberry Fields
This refreshing spring cocktail can be created either as a “mocktail” with no alcohol, or with your choice of rum, tequila, or rosé wine
1.5 oz hibiscus syrup
1 oz strawberry syrup
(Optional) Your choice of rum, tequila, or rosé wine
Method: Shake quickly with three ice cubes. Serve in a Collins glass, topped with soda. Garnish with 1/2 strawberry
Don't want to make it yourself? Strawberry Fields is available at the Happiest Hour.
If you'd like to make your own add-ons, we've got you covered.
Hibiscus Syrup: Infuse 4 oz dried hibiscus flowers into 25 oz room temperature water for at least 6 hours. Strain, compressing all ingredients in the chinois, so that almost all of the infusion is reclaimed. Weigh the strained infusion. Add the same weight white superfine sugar to the infusion. Dissolve sugar thoroughly.
Strawberry Syrup: Destem 2lb strawberries. Pulse them in the Robot Coupe until they are broken up well. DO NOT PUREE THEM. Add 2lb white sugar and let sit in the refrigerator for about two-three days, until a syrup is formed and all sugar is dissolved.