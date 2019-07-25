Dunkin’ and Beyond Meat partner on Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich

Beyond Meat and Dunkin' joined forces on a brand-new breakfast sandwich called the Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich. The Beyond Sausage patty is paired with an egg, and American cheese served on an English muffin. The patty is super high in protein and has 10 grams of protein in it.

The Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich will only be available in Manhattan for a limited time.

Dunkin’ is the first United States restaurant chain to offer the Beyond Breakfast sausage. In a press release, Ethan Brown, the CEO of Beyond Meat, said, “Dunkin’ is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities. Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go. I look forward to seeing consumer reactions to the product offering and partnership.”

Both brands want consumers to know that they are trying to make plant-based food accessible for all. In fact, the sandwich itself is under $5

Both brands are also focusing on making the consumer happier and have noticed that, “…People across the county are adopting a plant-based diet, and meat is being redefined. Meat used to be a from a cow, a chicken a pig and now what they’ve done which is really innovative is they’ve taken the animal out of the supply chain …” Tony Weisman, the chief marketing officer of Dunkin’ U.S., told Metro.

Weisman added, “Many people have started to realized not just that plant-based is good for you, and not just that it’s delicious, but that is probably the easier thing we can do to help reverse the damage of climate change.”

When speaking with the press, Brown added that “The best thing about this is everyone loves to come to Dunkin to get their delicious sandwich fill, now you can do that and make a statement about what you stand for.”

The Culinary teams at Dunkin’ and Beyond Meat teamed up to create the recipe with the perfect amount of spice. I tasted the sandwich, and I am happy to confirm it’s incredibly delicious, with the perfect amount of spice. As a meat-eater, I found the sandwich satisfying, and I found the flavor and texture very closely resembled a regular breakfast sausage. If I wasn’t told it was plant-based, I would have had no clue.

Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre Jordan is an investor as well an ambassador for Beyond Meat told media that, “Even if you aren’t vegetarian or plant-based, it’s an amazing sandwich and it’s an amazing patty, have one, have seven, have many more, it’s really good.”

Although nothing is confirmed, both brands reassured press that the future looks bright for more plant-based menu items at Dunkin’s worldwide.