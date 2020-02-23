Dunkin' is launching matcha lattes

Spring is right around the corner, and Dunkin’ is as ready for seasonal change as you are, and they're celebrating this with a matcha latte launch.

You can get your matcha fix at Dunkin’ nationwide starting on Feb. 26.

You can get your antioxidant-packed treat served hot, iced, or frozen—providing a range of options in anticipation of warmer days ahead. You can also get it with your milk of choice. At the moment, Dunkin’ has three varieties of milk to choose from, which include: whole milk, skim milk and almond milk. Spoiler: coming this spring, they will also be launching oat milk.

Dunkin’s matcha green tea powder is produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture in Japan. Matcha green tea powder has been grown in the region for over 800 years.

At first, matcha lattes were introduced for a limited time last year in Phoenix, Arizona, and Springfield, Massachusetts, but you can get them nationwide starting on the 26th.

Paul Racicot, Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands, said in a press release, “Whether you’re an avid matcha latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes. We’re excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin’ that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand.”

In addition to the matcha latte launch, Dunkin’ will also be launching a new protein muffin on the same day. The muffin will contain blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeks—packing a whopping 16-grams of protein in total.