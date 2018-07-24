Celebrate 'Auntie's Day' with a free pretzel from Auntie Anne's

There’s a national day for everything. Fan-favorite foods have their own days, with food deals to go along with them, and every member of the family has theirs, even though you might only know about Mother’s and Father’s Day. But this carb-crafting chain is bringing them both together by helping you celebrate Aunt and Uncle’s Day with a free Auntie Anne's pretzel.

The chain should also get props for perfect timing. Today, Tuesday, July 23 is National Tequila Day, which means you can get great drink deals like $2 to $5 margs at restaurants and bars across the country. At prices that low, it’s all too easy to overdo it. And what eases a workday hangover best? Carbs, of course. So make sure you read up on how to get that Auntie Anne's free pretzel before you hit the booze so you don’t have to stare into the blue light of your phone when you wake up dehydrated in the a.m.

Itching for some feel-good noms right now? The deal is already going on, but you better act fast if you want your free Auntie Anne's pretzel, but the promotion will end before you know it.

How to get a free Auntie Anne's pretzel

This one’s sort of like Starbucks Happy Hour: you need a special code to cash in on your Auntie Anne's free pretzel. The good news is, it’s not exclusive. Anyone’s welcome to take them up on BOGO carbs. All you need to do is click the link in their tweet about the promotion or head on over to this landing page to get your coupon.

Aunt and Uncle’s Day is officially on 7/26 (but we think every day is #AuntieDay!). So, grab your auntie and come in for BOGO pretzels 7/23 - 7/30. Tap the link for your secret coupon. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) July 23, 2018

Even though the chain just launched a campaign to find a fan-favorite new flavor for their twisted treats (and settled on birthday cake), the BOGO deal is only good for getting the homemade classic. They’re offering the free Auntie Anne's pretzel deal now (it started on Monday, July 23) and it runs until Monday, July 30. Now there’s only one thing left to decide: are you going to share that Auntie Anne's free pretzel, or enjoy a two-for-one deal for one?