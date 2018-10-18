The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free cheesecake this Halloween

There’s nothing scary about free food, even on Halloween. To help satisfy your sweet tooth this year, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free cheesecake (yes, free) to loyal customers as part of their DoorDash "Treat or Treat" collaboration.

The point? There's no trick to it. You don’t even need to leave your home.

Free cheesecake? What kind?

The restaurant chain is offering a free slice of either Reese’s or Hershey’s cheesecake.

The Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake is described online as, "Hershey's Cheesecake between moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate frosting and chocolate chips." It’s a lot of chocolate, but there's no shame in pulling a Matilda and owning up to your chocolate-cake-loving ways.

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake (quite the mouthful) in made with their original cheesecake recipe and features chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with "layers of delicious fudge cake and caramel."

The finished product? Check it out:

When it comes to Cheesecake Factory deals, this one might just take the cake (pun intended).

Get free cheesecake: How it works

To get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory, customers will have to order at least $30 of food through the DoorDash app or website from Monday, October 29 through Wednesday, October 31 (Halloween).

At checkout, use the promo code "TREATORTREAT" and you’ll receive free cheesecake in Hershey’s or Reese’s.

A Cheesecake Factory spokesperson tells Metro that, upon checkout, people will be able to choose between the two flavors.

The chain celebrated a "Day of 10,000 Slices" last December where DoorDash delivered 10,000 free cheesecake slices to lucky customers, the spokesperson says. This Treat or Treat promo, though, is the first one done around Halloween.

Is DoorDash in my city?

DoorDash offers delivery in over 300 U.S. cities. This includes major areas like New York City, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Boston, Chicago and Phoenix.

To check if you receive DoorDash delivery, click through to doordash.com/food-delivery and select your state (you'll get a list of eligible cities). You can also enter your specific address in the designated search bar.

Treat or treat!