Try the new Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries for free on National Fry Day

How to get a free Dunkin Donuts donut — yes, really.

Want a free Dunkin Donuts donut? It’s not just a dream anymore. On Friday, the coffee and donut chain is offering free tasting of their new Donut Fries if you’re in Manhattan — but you’ve gotta be quick.

How to get an order of free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries

Select Dunkin Donuts locations around the country are giving a free order of the new Donut Fries on Friday, July 13 in honor of National Fry Day (yes, it’s really a thing). The downer: It’s only for the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m., meaning you’ll either have to duck out of work to stand in line, or call in sick.

Let’s just hope your boss isn’t in the line, too.

What are the Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries?

Eating a donut while walking or riding the subway is pretty much an impossible task. Crumbs, sugar and frosting get everywhere — and forget it if there’s cream filling in your cruller, because soon it’ll be all over your clothes.

Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries take the mess out of the donut-eating process by shaping them like fries. According to the chain, each of the Donut Fries "feature individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with just the right amount of crisp."

Sign us up.

To get your free Donut Fries, you must be one of the first 100 people at one of these participating locations by 10 a.m. local time.

Free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries locations in New York City

101 West 23rd Street (between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue)

240 West 40th Street (between Broadway and 8th Avenue)

818 Sixth Avenue (between 28th Street and 29th Street)

544 Sixth Avenue (between 4th Street and 15th Street)

2b West 14th Street (between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue)

Free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries locations in Boston

2 Bourne Rotary Circle, Bourne, MA

360 Turnpike Street, Canton, MA

990 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA

65 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA

300 Main Street, Nashua, NH

Free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries locations in Chicago

3310 W Addison St, Chicago, IL

71 E Monroe St, Chicago, IL

10131 W Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL

1201 S Naper Blvd, Naperville, IL

2147 S Cicero Ave, Cicero, IL

Free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries locations in Los Angeles

1132 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA

6201 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

26441 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA

15415 Jeffrey Road, Irvine, CA

1428 S. Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA

Free Dunkin Donuts Donut Fries locations in Tennessee

4466 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN

627 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga, TN

3031 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

636 S Cumberland Street, Lebanon, TN

105 Mathis Drive, Dickson, TN

And if you can’t make it? It’s not a huge loss. Sure, you won’t get a free Dunkin Donuts donut, but you can get fives pieces Donut Fries for only $2 at any participating location.

See you in line.