Get free lasagne at Carrabba’s Italian Grill this summer

You can get free lasagne at Carrabba’s Italian Grill beginning Wednesday, June 20.

The Italian restaurant chain will offer a free order of take-home lasagne to customers who dine-in and order one of Carrabba’s three signature dishes: the wood-grilled Chicken Bryan, savory Chicken Marsala or creamy Pollo Rosa Maria from the Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow menu. You also must mention the offer to your server and you can't use it in conjunction with other specials or discounts.

The offer is good through Sunday, July 1, however, so you have plenty of time to eat your weight in free lasagne.

What is lasagne?

Lasagne may be one of the oldest types of pasta, and it's known for its various pasta layers that are filled with sauces as well as different types of meats and cheeses. The lasagne listed on the Carrabba's menu includes pomodoro tomato sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese.

Where is Carrabba’s Italian Grill located?

There are Carrabba’s locations in Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts as well as across the country.

In Pennsylvania, there are nine locations in total: Allentown, Bensalem, Easton, Frazer, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Springfield Mall, Chadds Ford and Willow Grove.

In New York, there are six locations: Amherst, Central Islip, Fayetteville, Henrietta, Latham and Smithtown.

In Massachusetts, there are two locations in Peabody and West Springfield.

Any other summer specials?

According to the Carrabba’s website, there are a few summer specials to keep your eye out for.

For dessert, they’ve got a new creme brulee (yum!) The vanilla bean custard comes topped with strawberries, whipped cream and caramelized sugar.

They’ve also got a new appetizer on the menu —ribs agrodolce.

These braised baby back ribs are wood-grilled and slathered with balsamic tomato BBQ sauce and topped with green onions.

For more information, visit: carrabbas.com.

