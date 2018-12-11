How to get free Panera bagels every day for the rest of the year

The year is coming to an end and to make the last days as enjoyable as possible, you can now get free Panera bagels every day for the rest of the year.

So if you like bagels and you’re not a member of Panera’s free-to-join MyPanera program, it’s time to sign up!

All you have to do is to sign up as a new member of the MyPanera program online by filling out a form or in one of Panera's stores.

The offer is available between now and December 31st at all of Panera's U.S locations, but it only includes pick-ups in store and not online orders.

Sign up for Panera bagels





The MyPanera program is free — you'll never be charged for anything.

Once you’ve signed up, you'll get a Panera card loaded with your new offer that limits every member to get one bagel a day (spreads like cream cheese are extra).

The program tracks your recent purchases at the store and offers you discounts and rewards based on what you buy. The more you buy, the more points you'll earn which will later on give you different discounts and rewards.

Being a part of the program also gives you the availability to save your favorite orders to make quick purchases and they'll also send you updates with exclusive sneak peeks of their menu changes, new Panera bagels and events.

Unfortunately, the offer only applies to new members. So if you’ve already signed up to the program, find someone you know that are willing to sign up and give away their free Panera bagels.

It may be difficult since everyone seems to enjoy bagels, but it's always worth a try!

Free food offers

Like Panera, many restaurants have recently offered free food in exchange for simply signing up to their programs.

For example, The Cheesecake Factory offered free cheesecake last week for those who signed up to their program, Wendy recently offered free cheeseburgers for those who downloaded their app and Starbucks will offer free coffee at the beginning of next year.

Always keep your eyes open for new offers, there are plenty of them!