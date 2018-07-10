The day to get a free Slurpee is almost here.

Free Slurpee Day 2018 is almost here — are you ready?

Of course you are. To celebrate, we’ve compiled all the details you need to know before heading to your local spot to imbibe on a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.

What is Free Slurpee Day 2018?

No smoke and mirrors here: With Free Slurpee Day 2018, you can get a small Slurpee completely gratis at participating 7-Eleven convenience stores.

You can even use your free Slurpee to try out the Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries flavor, inspired by the sugary breakfast cereal, of course.

Instagram user Junk Food Mom posted about the new Slurpee flavor in a June post.

"First couple of slurps it does actually taste like the cereal.. in a frozen freaky way," she wrote. "But after those first slurps it’s just weird.... not in a great way. There was a guy in front of me that bought one too and his words were 'unique but I’ll never buy it again.' I think that sums up my opinion too."

Free Slurpee Day 2018 is the perfect day to try out Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries Slurpee — you’re not out anything if you hate it. Otherwise, you can imbibe on other popular flavors, like Slurpee Wild Cherry and Blue Rasberry.

Are there other deals during Free Slurpee Day 2018?

Nothing can beat Free Slurpee Day 2018, but 7-Eleven is also offering a bunch of other deals in honor of its 91st anniversary.

You can get a $1 Big Bite hot dog on July 11 and July 18, along with Big Gulp, Smartwater and Coca-Cola offers when you download the 7-Eleven app and join the 7Rewards program.

So, when is Free Slurpee Day 2018?

Get ready, because you can get your free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Wednesday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (get it?). So, stop by during your lunch break and get a brain freeze before the afternoon doldrums kick in.