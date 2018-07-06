Mark your calendar now for half price cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory

Even if you remember the date there are a couple events worth marking on the calendar: parents’ birthdays (c’mon, guys), federal holidays that get you a day off of work and unofficial celebrations that offer food discounts. Luckily for all of us, you have one of those this week — do you know which stores are open on July 4th for your last-minute needs?! — and one of those days that boast delicious deals is right around the corner. Get your sharpie ready now to circle the day for half price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory 2018.

Unlike other promotions at restaurants or coffee shops, the half price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory applies to every single slice of this silky dessert. That means even those over-the-top combinations in their dessert display case are up for grabs through the “Any Slice, Half Price” promotion. Which means you have one difficult decision to make.

Keep in mind, too, that there’s also going to be Cheesecake Factory new cheesecake flavors available during the deal, which we told you about earlier. You can read more about the two insanely decadent flavors by clicking through, but suffice it to say that one’s a glorious take on a cinnamon roll and the other takes a classic combo, chocolate and cherries, and cranks the flavor volume to 11 courtesy of a generous amount of Ghirardelli.

When is half price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory 2018?

Get ready to circle the date and make your dinner reservations, because you’ll need to get out to a location of the chain on Monday, July 30 — which also happens to be National Cheesecake Day. They’re partnering with a charity on their cherry cheesecake, as well. For every slice of cherry cheesecake sold on the day for half price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory 2018, 25 cents will be donated to a charity dedicated to fighting hunger in the U.S., Feeding America.

So mark your calendars for half price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory 2018, and bring your friends. After all, it’s for a good cause (and you can each get a different flavor and pass them around the table to try.)