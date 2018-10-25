The new Starbucks Witch's Brew Frapp is an experience

Every year since 2014, just before the ghosts and goblins roam free on All Hallow's Eve, Starbucks launches its spirited Halloween Frapp.

Starbucks' first Halloween Frapp, the Franken Frappuccino, debuted in 2014.

Starbucks released the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017, not to be confused with Applebee's Dollar Zombie cocktail. Starbucks described it as "more treat than trick with delicious apple and caramel flavors." The color of that Halloween Frapp is a "ghostly green" hue with pink whipped cream "brains." (Because what's better than eating like the undead?)

Starbucks' 2018 concoction is extra spooky. The Witch's Brew Frappuccino is a vibrant purple blend of "toad's breath," which a Starbucks spokesperson tells us is supposed to taste like orange crème.

There's a swirl of green "bat warts" (AKA chia seeds) and a topping of vanilla whipped cream dusted with green "lizard scale" powder (green-colored sugar).

A Grande costs $5.45 (plus tax) and is 390 calories.

Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨#WitchsBrewFrappuccino

This Halloween Frapp is available starting October 25 (today) for a limited time while supplies last. Participating Starbucks stores include locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and select markets in the Caribbean.

"We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party," Jennica Robinson, Starbucks beverage development team member, said in a news release. "It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor."

Metro gives this Halloween Frapp a taste

So, is this Witch's Brew Halloween Frapp wicked good?

Not exactly, but hear me out.

When I asked the cashier for this purple drink, he hesitated before putting my order in, which led me to believe I was the first customer to request it. "What a weird drink to have in the morning," he mused as I walked away.

He's not wrong.

My Witch's Brew Halloween Frapp came as advertised except for the chia seed "bat warts," which the baristas said they didn't have (not that I was devastated by the news). Mine ended up looking like this:

After same concerned glances from fellow Starbucks customers and a few colleagues' exasperated questions ("What is that?" "What on Earth?" "Where are you going with that purple thing?") I gave it a try.

At first I got the essence of Creamsicle, which was pleasant. Then, and to my surprise, I got the sweet, sweet aftertaste of OJ and toothpaste.

You know how it goes. You brush your teeth in the morning, as one should, and don't have time to let fluoride settle (or you suddenly forget about scrubbing your pearly whites). Then, you take a sip of Tropicana or Minute Maid only to be greeted by the horrifying realization that there's something terribly wrong with the flavor in your mouth. (Unless, of course, you enjoy the bitter pairing of OJ and toothpaste.)

So, I guess the Witch's Brew Halloween Frapp really is spooky.

In its defense, the more you sip, the more you get lost in Creamsicle land and the less you're jolted by a harsh aftertaste. Maybe that's the point. It's advertised in stores as a Halloween Frapp that will "lift the curse." Perhaps we must feel the wrath of our tastebuds slowly dying before we can magically enjoy the orange crème flavor granted to us by an unbinding spell.

Bottom line: If you're a fan of the Swirl Orange Crème Frappuccino, you'll most likely enjoy this Witch's Brew beverage.

Me? Well, I might just stick with candy this Halloween.