Healthy comfort food that actually tastes good

Just because it’s delicious, doesn’t mean you should feel guilty about eating it.

If you can’t face another lettuce leaf or kale chip, but still want to eat healthily, then we have three recipes you’ll love. We asked healthy chef Daniel Churchill (you may know him from "Good Morning America" and The Food Network) to share his three favourite comfort food recipes that are actually good for you.

Super Easy Lean Turkey Chili

The spices in this recipe work on the immune system, especially the turmeric, while the chicken stock is full of good fats that assist your joints, brain and cells to the point where they promote fat loss. Plus, it tastes amazing…

Ingredients:

3 tbsp EVOO

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 lb. turkey, ground

1 tsp dried chili peppers

1 tbsp cumin, ground

1 tbsp cilantro, ground

1 tbsp paprika

2 tsp oregano

Pinch of S&P

2 cups chicken stock

1 can black beans

1 can whole tomatoes

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup brown long grain rice

2 tsp turmeric, ground

Bunch of cilantro

Method:

1. Add oil to a large pot on medium heat and caramelize your onion, carrot, celery and garlic for 7-9 minutes or until golden brown

2. Stir in your ground turkey meat, allowing to cook out us much moisture as you can until it resembles a golden brown nature, too

3. Add all your spices (except turmeric), along with your salt and pepper, give it a stir for a minute before pouring in your black beans, tomatoes, stock and vinegar

4. Cover and bring to a boil before turning heat to low and leaving to simmer for 30-40 minutes (you can go longer for even more awesome flavor if you wish — I do 2 hours)

5. In a medium pot combine your rice with 2 1/2 cups of water and the turmeric. Cover, bring to a boil and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, or until rice is fluffy

6. Chop up 3 stalks of the cilantro, including both roots and leaves, and stir. Season with more salt and pepper and vinegar if need be

7. Serve chili on turmeric rice with a dollop of yoghurt

Satay Beef Short Rib

This is a low-carb dinner option that is full of protein and immune-boosting coconut milk. The good fats in the coconut milk and peanuts also work to promote fat loss – which is always welcome!

Ingredients

1 tsp oil

2 short rib pieces, (bone on or off)

30 oz beef stock

Satay Sauce

1 1/2 tbsp peanut butter

1/2 cup coconut cream

Tamari/soy sauce

2 tsp cumin

1 tbsp turmeric

Bit of banana

Juice of half a lemon

Greens of your choice

Method:

1. In a large pot on medium-high heat add your oil and sear the short ribs on each side for 3-4 minutes or until caramelized, remove to a plate



2. Deglaze the pot initially with 1/2 cup of the beef stock, scraping the bottom to get out all that meaty flavour (take advantage of all that goodness)

3. Add remaining stock the pan along with the short ribs and turn heat to high. Bring to a boil. Then turn heat to low, cover with a lid and cook for 6-8 hours or until meat separates really easily to touch, but can still slightly hold its shape. Set aside, or put in fridge for future use

4. For the sauce, combine ingredients in a mixing bowl until smooth then add to a frypan on low heat to reduce to a thick sauce

5. Add in the greens of your choice and to serve place your short rib in a bowl before pouring the sauce with eat greens over the top

Vanilla Chai Tahini Oatmeal

The spices alone in this recipe offer a load of antioxidants to fight off those free radicals bouncing around in our bodies and the spices are also beneficial for your immune system.

Ingredients (Serves 1 or half portion for someone hungry)

1/2 cup oats

1 tsp coconut oil (optional)

1/2 tsp cloves, ground

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

1/2 tsp cardamom, ground

Pinch of salt

2 tsp tahini

2 tsp honey

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp chia seeds

1/4 cup almond milk

1 tbsp low-sugar raspberry jam

Sprinkle spiced pecans

Method:

1. Combine oats with 1/2 a cup of water in a pot on medium heat, cover and bring to a boil before stirring until all water is absorbed

2. Fold in your coconut oil cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, salt and chia seeds along with your almond milk. After stirring for a minute drizzle in half your tahini and honey along with you vanilla

3. Pour the creamy mixture into a bowl and top with the remaining honey, tahini the colorful jam of the texture of those crunchy spice pecans