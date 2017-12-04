Holiday Gift Guide: Ideas for people who love to cook

Got a chef in your life? Here are some ideas for what to get your DIY foodie who prefers to make their own magic at home.

The Italian cheesemakers and crafters at Marcelli Formaggi use traditional methods to make 13 kinds of cheese in the tiny village of Abruzzo. Serve your favorites on their gorgeous hand-crafted board made of olive wood. $65, marcelliformaggi.com

Sous vide (cooking food inside a bag immersed in water) is the latest professional chef trick gone mainstream. Mellow is a smartphone-controlled sous vide machine with one big difference: It will refrigerate your food until it’s time for that perfectly cooked meal. $349, cookmellow.com

Make New York City’s signature breakfast food with this kit from FarmSteady, the home of DIY food projects from the crew behind Brooklyn Brew Shop. Inside this box is everything you need to make a dozen everything bagels and your own cultured cream cheese. So, brunch at your place? $25, farmsteady.com

The pour-over method has taken over at better coffee shops, and it’s time to see what a difference the technique can make in your cup at home. This Japanese version is made with tempered glass for beauty and no funky plastic tang. $18, whisknyc.com

Eating your way across America is the road trip we all aspire to take. Until then, Phaidon’s massive new cookbook collects 800 recipes for your kitchen from all 50 states, with each getting a deep dive by the famous food personalities and chefs who know it best. $49.95, phaidon.com

Taking a trip can be life-changing — or at least inspirational. That’s what happened to jeweler Alison Lou, who came back with a new idea for a jewelry line celebrating all the many different shapes of pasta. Her Mama Mia Collection has 14K gold pieces from $140 and up. We dig this trendy stackable ring for its elegant simplicty. $575, alisonlou.com

Somehow, food companies getting into the gift business is a bonafide trend, and the latest is Domino’s with a whole registry of pizza-themed merchandise for… babies? When the onesies are this cute, just go with it. $16.09, dominosbabyregistry.com

