Holiday Gift Guide: For your favorite drinking buddy

Whether it's dive bars or speakeasies, you've got a friend willing to try them all. Here's what to give your favorite barfly.

Because if your friend is a beer nerd, they’re probably a straight-up nerd, too. This comprehensive poster by Pop Chart Lab includes over 70 fictional beers from movies, TV and cartoons, from the all-ages Butterbeer in Harry Potter to Al Bundy’s Girlie Girl. $29 with framing options, popchartlab.com

Be ready for your New Year’s Eve party with a bottle of your very own homemade sparkling wine. (Sorry, only the French get to call it Champagne.) Choose your sweetness from cava to brut; each kit makes one gallon. $70, brooklynbrewshop.com

Harkening back to more elegant times, these Regency-era tumblers are perfectly on-theme for the holidays (don’t they look like ornaments?) and perfectly retro the rest of the year. Goblets, wine glasses and a decanter are also available. $55.96 (set of four), williams-sonoma.com

Every record-setting old-timer seems to have some kind of boozy ritual — the Queen of England drinks three cocktails a day, and you know she’ll never die! Living well is the key to living long enough to retire in Florida, so enjoy your drinks on these hand-painted walnut wood coasters made in Brooklyn. $35 (set of four), urbancricketnyc.com

Even home bartenders have their Cheers, and it’s probably a dive bar. Celebrate the glory of the no-frills bar where you get exactly what you pay for with a membership to the Dive Bar Shirt Club, which sends you a shirt every month from one of the best in the U.S. $23 per month, divebarshirtclub.com

Your favorite drinking buddies deserve more than just another round for the holidays. These booze-themed gift ideas will have them lit with gratitude.

