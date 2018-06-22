These burgers are the reason why IHOP is now IHOb

For those that like it hot, IHOb has a burger made with sautéed jalapeños, Serranos and onion, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño mayo.

Bring your appetite for this one. This creation is made with two Steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and IHOP signature sauce.

The restaurant known for its breakfasts, adds it to a burger. This one is served with hickory-smoked bacon, fried egg, crispy browned potato, American cheese and IHOP's signature sauce.

You’ve probably heard about the new IHOP burger menu that's caused the company to rebrand themselves and change its name to IHOb, where the "b" stands for burgers instead of pancakes, but what are the new IHOP burgers on the menu?

IHOP — short for International House of Pancakes — has been known for flipping pancakes since 1958. Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced a new campaign which involved some clever (?) rebranding of their popular IHOP logo. The popular pancake restaurant literally flipped its pancake 'p' for a burger 'b' and the Internet collectively lost its minds. The company claims that they can make a burger just as well as they make pancakes, so they decided to change their name.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Despite the push to turn IHOP into IHOb with all the IHOb commercials and social media posts, including an official Twitter name change, people haven’t really been flocking to IHOb restaurants for a juicy burger. Foursquare, the mobile app that provides location check-in data, decided to dig into the data and their findings show there was "no significant overall lift in foot traffic" to IHOP after its big IHOb announcement.

Wondering if last week’s burger campaign from @IHOb drove actual visits to the chain? In short, the answer is no. @Foursquare data shows that here was no significant overall lift in foot traffic one week after launch, nor was there an increase in lunchtime or evening visits. pic.twitter.com/vrtCxTkmQl — Foursquare (@Foursquare) June 21, 2018

There are plenty of counterarguments against Foursquare’s findings, including many people claiming their data is inaccurate and they just wanted to chime-in on IHOP’s social media hit.

Why did IHOP change its name to IHOb?

Ad Week ran a story where they provided insight about why the popular pancake restaurant decided to rebrand itself to include burgers as some of their main menu items and for the most part, it has to do with the brand not having the same flare as it did a long time ago.

With the rise of restaurants such as Shake Shack and fast food giants like Wendy’s, Burger King and McDonald's constantly proving to people they are evolving and constantly making tweaks and improvements to their menus, places like IHOP appear to suffer and seem to have limited menu items for customers. The company does, of course, shine on National Pancake Day, but overall that might not be enough to keep people interested. Ad Week claims the brand was in need of a big campaign to build brand buzz, so the idea to change its name from IHOP to IHOb to include burgers seems like a win, or at least on social media. Only time will tell if IHOb will become something we all consider when craving a cheeseburger.

But with all of the social media campaigns and name changes and talk about burgers now, you might be wondering what kind of IHOP burgers are on the new IHOb menu. If you haven’t been there recently, we’ll explain the different burger options available at the restaurant formally known as IHOP.

What’s on the IHOP burger menu?

According to IHOP website, there are seven burgers to choose from IHOb’s new Ultimate Steakburger menu. If you consider yourself a burger connoisseur, the names of the different burgers on the IHOb menu may not surprise you, but to see them included at a restaurant known for pancakes may seem jarring at first.

On the IHOh burger menu are: The Classic burger, Big Brunch burger, Mega Monster burger, Mushroom & Swiss burger, Jalapeno Kick burger, Cowboy BBQ burger and The Classic burger with bacon The pancake-turned-burger specialist says all of its Steakburgers are made with 100% USDA Choice Black Angus Beef and are served with unlimited fries.

Does IHOb have a veggie burger option?

If you’re looking for a veggie option for one of the new Ultimate burger creations they’ve added on the menu, you’re looking in the wrong place. IHOb doesn’t have veggie burgers on the menu. Who knows, maybe the company’s burger kick will lead them to create an Ultimate Veggie burger to appeal to the vegetarians of the world.

Click through the gallery to check out the new Ultimate Steakburgers on the IHOP burger menu.