This app gets iPhone users half-price lunches for two weeks

The Ritual app is teaming up with Apple Pay for big lunchtime discounts from March 5-16 in five major cities.

Chopt is among the restaurants offering deals of up to half off special dishes during Ritual Eats Week. Credit: Facebook

The best things in life are free, but a week of half-price lunches is not a bad compromise.

Over 1,300 restaurants across New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco are offering special dishes up to half off during lunch from March 5-16 to users of Ritual, an app that lets you order and pay ahead to skip the wait when you pick up your meal.

Deals during Ritual Eats Week include Chopt’s Mexican Caesar Salad for $3.60, a Fika latte for $2.07, and Coast Poke Counter’s Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl for $6.95.

Besides the great deals, skipping the line during lunch is the kind of clutch hookup that can save a workday, when lines can be as long as your entire lunch break.

One piece of bad news though. While Ritual is available on iOS and Android, only iPhone users can take part as the promotion is tied to the Apple Pay app.

“After discovering that 62% of working professionals eat alone at their desks, we saw this huge opportunity to connect people to the best spots in their neighborhood while making lunch social and convenient,” says Ritual co-founder and CEO Ray Reddy.

That’s a grim number, guys. Whether you use the app or not, take this as a reminder to get up from your desk for some socializing (and much-needed sunshine) over lunch this week.

While the deals are limited to specific dishes during lunch for this promotion, normally you can order anything from the over 2,000 participating restaurants’ menus through Ritual during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The app also lets you combine orders with your colleagues (no more trying to keep track of everyone’s weird substitutions), and rewards you with in-app cash to use on future orders.