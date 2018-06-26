Krispy Kreme is bringing back an old favorite — but for one day only

Don’t you die inside a little every time a brand discontinues your favorite flavor? There’s the Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard, snacks we wish would make a comeback like Dunkaroos and even paragon of protein Quest just axed a flavor and an entire product line. But once in a glorious while, the brand hears our outcry and brings it back — which is exactly what’s happening with the Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glaze.

We were introduced to the Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glaze during last year’s total solar eclipse, but in the blink of an eye the instant fan favorite was gone again. Now, this brand that makes breakfast a little sweeter, is bringing it back around in honor of World Chocolate Day.

That’s right, world. “The joyful reaction and demand for the Chocolate Glaze Doughnut during last year’s total solar eclipse proved that we had to share this experience again, this time on a global scale,” Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, Jackie Woodward, said in a press release about bringing this beauty back. It’s hitting more than 29 countries from Turkey to Cambodia, America (of course) to South Africa.

How to get the Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glaze

Make sure you mark your calendars now, because when the company says they’re bringing back the Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glaze for World Chocolate Day, they mean for only World Chocolate Day. You’ll only have one glorious summer day to sink your teeth into one — or four, no judgement — of these tasty treats before they’re gone again.

World Chocolate Day is Saturday, July 7, which means many of you won’t have any work to get in the way or hitting one of the shops participating in the promotion. You can find out which cities in every state are getting in on the Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glaze action with this list. Please note, though, that it’s only while supplies last, so maybe don’t treat it like brunch and roll it at 2pm.