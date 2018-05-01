Need food and a ride for Cinco de Mayo? Buy these snacks and get discounts on Lyft

Newsflash: it’s gonna be May (cue NSYNC meme). No wait, it is May — and that means well-deserved warmth, milder interactions with fellow commuters, and, this Saturday, Cinco de Mayo. If you're in need of a ride to your Cinco de Mayo festivities over the weekend and you’re stuck with snack duty, we bring you great news. Lyft is teaming up with Sabra and Tostitos to save you from going hungry and going broke. When you buy select products from these brands (think chips and guac), you can get a Lyft discount — up to $10 off your next ride.

More on this Lyft discount perfect for Cinco de Mayo

According to a press release, the following products are included in this Lyft discount promo: Tostitos Salsa Verde, Tostitos Salsa Ranchera, Tostitos Cantina Thin & Crispy, Tostitos Cantina Traditional, Sabra 8oz Classic Guacamole, Sabra 8oz Spicy Guacamole and Sabra 16oz Classic with Lime Guacamole.

Buy specially-marked Tostitos chips or Sabra Guacamole and save up to $10 on a Lyft ride to your Cinco get-together! Get started at https://t.co/B4O3QlKmx3. pic.twitter.com/c4UiZSo8bl — Tostitos (@Tostitos) April 27, 2018

"No Cinco de Mayo party is complete without a bowl of tortilla chips and guacamole," Sheldon Boyea, senior director of marketing at Tostitos, said in the press release, adding, "We're thrilled to partner with Lyft to help Cinco celebrators get home safely."

How to redeem your Lyft discount

If you’re the lucky recipient of a Lyft discount — which ranges from $1 to $10 off rides — the instructions are as follows, via the Tostitos website:

Step 1: Purchase a specially marked bag of Tostitos or pack of Sabra Guacamole. Scan the circular Facebook Messenger code. Step 2: Enter the on-pack code when prompted. Step 3: Receive a Lyft discount of up to $10 when you enter the provided code into the app.

This promo actually started on April 16 and lasts until June 5 — so even though it's perfect for this weekend, it's not just a Cinco de Mayo deal. According to official rules posted on the Tostitos website, you must be at least 18 years old (19 in Alabama or Nebraska) and have a registered Facebook account as well as the Facebook Messenger App (because that's how you'll be redeeming the Lyft codes).

Lucky Lyft discount winners must redeem their codes by July 5.

Not into Lyft? Take an Uber for Cinco de Mayo

Until May 15, purchase two participating 20-oz. bottles of Dr. Pepper and you could get money off your next Uber. To apply, send "DRPEPPER" to 64827, then submit images of these bottles' barcodes. You’ll receive information on redeeming a discount within 48 hours, which will either be a $5 Uber code or $1 off coupon on Dr. Pepper, states the company site. (However, if you don’t receive that Uber discount on your first try, you’re able to give it a go up to four more times.)

This, too, isn’t solely a Cinco de Mayo deal — the promo started in February — but you might as well take advantage over the weekend to keep your margarita-filled mind at ease. To try for an Uber discount (and to leave enough time for your Dr. Pepper barcodes to be verified), get to shopping soon. Happy and safe travels!