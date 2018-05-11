Mars Wrigley wants you (yes, you!) to taste-test candy all summer

In case you haven’t heard about the best summer internship ever, The Points Guy is hiring one lucky individual to post travel content and take pictures of their Points Pups — three French bulldogs who’ve garnered over 11K followers on Instagram. If dogs aren’t your thing (do you even have a heart?), Mars Wrigley, the company behind beloved sweets like Snickers, Twix bars, Dove and M&M's, is hiring a "Confectionery Connoisseur" for eight to 12 weeks this summer.

About this summer internship with Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley is calling this the "world’s sweetest internship" — and for good reason. The job ad, posted on Wednesday, reads: "you will hone your candy acumen, visiting nearby manufacturing sites to see how our products are made and sampling a wide spectrum of chocolate, gum and confections – including flavors that haven’t yet reached the public and brand varieties that are offered in 140 countries around the world."

In short, your responsibilities will include interviewing business leaders, planning events for the Mars Volunteer Program, traveling to manufacturing sites and taste-testing candy.

It’s based at the Mars Wrigley Confectionery Global Innovation Center in Chicago and is a paid position. To top it all off, there's also a signing bonus of a year’s supply of sweets. (Is your inner child screaming yet?)

Qualifications for this Mars Wrigley summer internship

Confectionery Connoisseurs must be at least 21 and have strong writing, communication, photo/video editing and organizational skills. They must have experience in journalism or "creative content development" and have received a high school diploma (though college degrees are preferred).

Most importantly, applicants should be able to "distinguish all five fruity flavors from the Skittles rainbow in a blind taste-test." Makes sense.

How to apply

You can apply to this summer internship through the Mars Wrigley career page or through your LinkedIn account. The job ad notes that, in your application, you'll need to "showcase why you should have the #WorldsSweetestInternship," and you’ll be asked to share creative and social media portfolios during interviews.

Don’t forget about these other sweet deals

If you’re in the U.K. and know everything there is to know about booze, the gin brand Sipsmith is offering Brand Ambassador "ginternships" to 52 students. The internship will begin Monday, September 17 and may go through the summer of 2019. The closing date for applications is June 9, and interviews will last through July.

The deadline to apply to the Points Guy internship is May 15 — so you’ve got four days from today. The company told Metro last month that there’s even the potential to become a full-time employee.

Sipping on gin, taking pictures of pups or taste-testing candy: take your pick for the best summer yet.