When is McDonald's Global McDelivery Day 2018?

Get ready, because McDonald’s is bringing back Global McDelivery Day this month. Here's everything you need to know about the return of this popular promotion.

What is McDonald's Global McDelivery Day?

As the name suggests, McDelivery Day is about celebrating all the ways to have McDonald's sent right to your door. The fast-food company has teamed up with UberEats for the promotion, which comes with a few extra goodies (aside from your Happy Meal toy, of course).

For this year's McDelivery Day, fans who order McDonald's through UberEats will have the chance to score some sweet, retro swag. Users who place an order of at least $5 will receive one free item from the special ‘90s Throwback Collection, while supplies last. The collection isn't for sale, so this will be the only opportunity to snag funky and fresh items like Big Mac fanny packs, a McDonald’s jean jacket, fries socks, bandanas, plus t-shirts, popsockets and a slew of other items. The giveaway will be limited to one item per order.

McDonald's restaurants in the New York, Boston and Philadelphia areas, as well as across the country and world, are set to take part in the promotion. You can check out a full list of participating restaurants at mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com.

When is McDonald's Global McDelivery Day?

McDonald's is set to bring back the promotion for one day only on July 19. The festivities are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m., depending on the lunch menu start time for participating local restaurants in your area. For more information about Global McDelivery Day 2018, head over to mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com.