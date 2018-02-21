We're about to finally know McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date

Get ready Rick and Morty fans, because we finally know McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date, at least we will tomorrow. The fast food giant has been promising a rerelease of the much-coveted McDonald’s Szechuan sauce since after a limited run didn’t go as far as planned for hungry Rick and Morty fans.

Back in October, some Rick and Morty fans endured extremely long lines — Metro found some mentions of four hour-long waits — that, in some cases, ended with them getting turned away empty handed.

Waited over 4 hours . no sauce. No poster. I git a sticker and it didn't even have the sauce on it.. it said mustard... pic.twitter.com/j3R1dKWKvU — Jonathan Bullrock (@JonathanBull0) October 8, 2017

The whole thing was a fiasco, and fans took to Twitter (and other social media platforms) to express their displeasure in posts that didn’t need any more fire from the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. To appease spurned fans, the company immediately announced plans to roll out another run of the “super-limited Szechuan,” but they were vague about the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date.

They teased more McDonald's Szechuan sauce

The most detailed information we got was from a Twitter post on the company’s official page claiming that another run of the sought-after sauce was going to be back “this winter.” And then we waited for news about McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. And waited. And waited some more.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

And then, suddenly, some hope.

A random reply from the company’s Twitter account to Andy J revealed that we really were finally going to get some answers, and a McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date.

Andy, on 2/22, we not only announce when and where Szechuan will return, but also finally answer the burning question: “What happened to The Sauce?!” Stay tuned. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 21, 2018

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date

Alright, Rick and Morty fans, get ready to mark your calendars. We'll update you tomorrow when the company announced the official McDonald’s Szechuan sauce release date.

We’re hoping against hope that a replay of last October won’t happen, but just assume the lines will be long and the other fans hungry. Get to your nearest location early and be prepared to stand in line. When you finally get your hands on the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce...well, maybe don’t crack it open. This guy fetched $15,000 on eBay for a bottle of the stuff.