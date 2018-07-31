Dairy Queen wants you to eat a Blizzard for a good cause on Miracle Treat Day

You don’t exactly need a good reason to eat ice cream. If we’re talking about a Dairy Queen Blizzard, forget it, you’re probably digging in already. Nevertheless, DQ is giving its fans a really good reason to stop by and savor one of their signature frozen treats. It’s called Miracle Treat Day, and it’s your opportunity to put away a good amount of ice cream and mixins for a good cause.

It’s coming at a great time for their frozen confections, too. We already told you about the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month for July 2018 in all its delicious, patriotic glory. Plus it even had Oreo chunks, which makes everything better. But what is Miracle Treat Day, and why is it such a good excuse to dig into this classic dessert? We’ll explain.

What is Miracle Treat Day?

Miracle Treat Day is when Dairy Queen teams up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. That money stays local and funds a variety of services for children at one of these locations, from critical treatments and healthcare services to pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

“To date, more than $135 million has been raised through donations from DQ Fans and franchisees,” according to a press release about the delicious day. Don’t you want to be part of that legacy? Of course you do. That means bring the fam, it’s ice cream night in your house.

When is Miracle Treat Day 2018?

Mark your calendars and start picking out your Blizzard now (or work up an appetite for more than one delicious dessert). Money from each Blizzard you order will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Thursday, August 2. But make sure to find your nearest Dairy Queen location and call ahead just to make sure they’re participating in Miracle Treat Day 2018. They have a locator tool specifically for this promotion on their detail page.