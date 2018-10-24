What’s the most popular Halloween candy?

Chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy handed out in all regions of the U.S. on Oct. 31 — except in our nation’s capital. (iStock)

If we’re being completely honest, there are just two things that matter this time of year, no matter your age: what Halloween costume you’ll be wearing and what goodies you’ll be handing out. While costume trends come and go, if you’ve ever wondered what the most popular Halloween candy is, we’ve got your answer.

According to online grocer Peapod, the nation’s top pick for the past three years: Snack Size Kit Kats, Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Fun Size Twix, Brach’s Candy Corn and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars.

Before we dive a little deeper to break down the most popular Halloween candy by region, let’s talk about the sole region of the U.S. that doesn’t have chocolate as its top pick: Washington, D.C.

What, you may wonder, is the most popular Halloween candy handed out in our nation’s capital, then? Candy corn. Yes, candy corn. (It kinda makes sense, though, doesn’t it?)

Most popular Halloween candy by region

Here are the most popular Halloween candy varieties handed out in the rest of the chocolate-loving country:

• New England

Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars; Brach's Candy Corn; Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars; Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

• New York/New Jersey

Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars; Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars; Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars; Fun Size Milky Way Bars

• Pennsylvania

Not surprisingly, Pennsylvanians looked local when it came to their first choice in popular Halloween candy.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars; Brach's Candy Corn; Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars; Tootsie Roll Pops; Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

• Chicago/Wisconsin/Indiana

Fun Size Milky Way Bars; Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars; Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars; Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars

• Washington, D.C. region

Brach's Candy Corn; Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bar; Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Fun Size Peanut M&M's; Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

