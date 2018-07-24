Food and Drinks

National Tequila Day 2018: Here's where you can get cheap Margaritas

Pass the tequila, please.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : July 24, 2018 Updated : July 24, 2018
National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals
Photo: iStock

Today, July 24, marks a day of celebration. Not only is it Amelia Earhart Day and National Self-Care Day, but it’s also National Tequila Day 2018. (It’s apparently National Drive-Thru Day too, and we can’t keep track of it all.)

 

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, we’ve compiled the holy grail of lists: every place you can get drink deals today.

 

So, if you’re all about cheap alcohol, check out these deals for National Tequila Day 2018.

 

Because who doesn’t love a good margarita on a hot summer afternoon?

 

National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals

Check out these cheap drinks in honor of your best friend (or enemy) and mine: tequila.

Abuelo’s

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, Abuelo’s is offering hand-crafted premium margs for $6.95 all day.

Acapulco Joe’s:

If you’re in Indianapolis, buy a shot of Anejo or Silver Patron at Acapulco Joe’s and get a free chicken or beef hard taco.

Bahama Breeze

Participating Bahama Breeze locations are offering $5 classic margaritas through July 26!

bd’s Monogolian Grill

Get $5 Sauza tequila margaritas today and every day through September 15 at bd’s Monogolian Grill. Because why limit the celebration?

Chili’s

Chili’s offers $5 margs all month long. But, for National Tequila Day 2018, they’re offering three different kinds of frozen margs (who doesn't love alcohol in slushy form?). 

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is offering National Tequila Day 2018 specials like $1 floaters (which TIME reports are small frozen margs topped with liquor) and $1 off "The Perfect Margarita, made with Patrón Tequila Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange," according to the Chuy’s Facebook page. Plus, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., enjoy free nachos.

Condado Tacos

Get half-priced house margaritas at Condado Tacos today.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering 2-for-1 margaritas all day for National Tequila Day 2018.

National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals

El Feniz

Enjoy 8 oz margs for only $1 at El Feniz all day!

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

On National Tequila Day 2018, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering $5 classic frozen margs and $2 Little Larrys (sounds fun).

Hy-Vee Market Grille

Get $2 margaritas all day long at your local Hy-Vee Market Grille.

McCormick & Schmick’s

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, house margaritas are $5 and ancho chile margaritas are $6 at McCormick & Schmick’s.

On The Border

Through Tuesday, National Tequila Day 2018, you can get $2 Classic 'Ritas. There will also taco and tequila shot specials.

Twin Peaks

Today, Cuervo Silver or Dulce Vida tequilas are $2.99 and Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver or Herradura Silver are $4.99 at participating locations.

Other National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals

At select bars across the country, Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila shots will cost $1 each. Find participating bars here.

Don't forget the lime and salt.

Tags:
Tequila DayDrinksalcohol
 
Latest From ...
Most Popular From ...
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 