National Tequila Day 2018: Here's where you can get cheap Margaritas

Today, July 24, marks a day of celebration. Not only is it Amelia Earhart Day and National Self-Care Day, but it’s also National Tequila Day 2018. (It’s apparently National Drive-Thru Day too, and we can’t keep track of it all.)

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, we’ve compiled the holy grail of lists: every place you can get drink deals today.

So, if you’re all about cheap alcohol, check out these deals for National Tequila Day 2018.

Because who doesn’t love a good margarita on a hot summer afternoon?

National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals

Check out these cheap drinks in honor of your best friend (or enemy) and mine: tequila.

Abuelo’s

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, Abuelo’s is offering hand-crafted premium margs for $6.95 all day.

Acapulco Joe’s:

If you’re in Indianapolis, buy a shot of Anejo or Silver Patron at Acapulco Joe’s and get a free chicken or beef hard taco.

Bahama Breeze

Participating Bahama Breeze locations are offering $5 classic margaritas through July 26!

bd’s Monogolian Grill

Get $5 Sauza tequila margaritas today and every day through September 15 at bd’s Monogolian Grill. Because why limit the celebration?

Chili’s

Chili’s offers $5 margs all month long. But, for National Tequila Day 2018, they’re offering three different kinds of frozen margs (who doesn't love alcohol in slushy form?).

Is it a party if there isn’t tequila? NO WAY. To celebrate #NationalTequilaDay, we’ve got $5 frozen margaritas, each topped with something different; Chambord, 1800 or Grand Marnier. You in? pic.twitter.com/9zkvGyJcwb — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) July 24, 2018

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is offering National Tequila Day 2018 specials like $1 floaters (which TIME reports are small frozen margs topped with liquor) and $1 off "The Perfect Margarita, made with Patrón Tequila Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange," according to the Chuy’s Facebook page. Plus, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., enjoy free nachos.

Condado Tacos

Get half-priced house margaritas at Condado Tacos today.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering 2-for-1 margaritas all day for National Tequila Day 2018.

El Feniz

Enjoy 8 oz margs for only $1 at El Feniz all day!

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

On National Tequila Day 2018, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering $5 classic frozen margs and $2 Little Larrys (sounds fun).

Just a friendly PSA that tomorrow is #NationalTequilaDay. We're celebrating with $5 Classic Frozen Margs and $2 Little Larrys. ALL. DAMN. DAY.



*Available at all Hopdoddy locations. Tuesday, July 24th only. pic.twitter.com/5RThXLTo2w — hopdoddy burger bar (@hopdoddy) July 23, 2018

Hy-Vee Market Grille

Get $2 margaritas all day long at your local Hy-Vee Market Grille.

McCormick & Schmick’s

In honor of National Tequila Day 2018, house margaritas are $5 and ancho chile margaritas are $6 at McCormick & Schmick’s.

On The Border

Through Tuesday, National Tequila Day 2018, you can get $2 Classic 'Ritas. There will also taco and tequila shot specials.

Twin Peaks

Today, Cuervo Silver or Dulce Vida tequilas are $2.99 and Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver or Herradura Silver are $4.99 at participating locations.

Other National Tequila Day 2018 drink deals

At select bars across the country, Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila shots will cost $1 each. Find participating bars here.

Don't forget the lime and salt.