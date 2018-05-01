New Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop flavors double down on the cookie dough

Everything you need to know to get yourself a scoop of cookie dough nirvana.

When did “cookie dough” come to stand for only chocolate chip cookie dough? We’re not sure, but the new Ben and Jerry's flavors are ignoring that unspoken rule and giving fans of several types of cookie dough a reason to cheer. That’s because their flavors not only work in new types of cookie dough, like peanut butter cookie dough, but also dough-ble down on this fan-favorite mixin.

Don’t worry, classic chocolate chip cookie dough lovers, there’s one flavor in the group that takes your go-to treat and turns the flavor up to 11. Even better, the Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shops have special menu items that let you choose one of the new ice cream flavors as the base for some towering treats. Want the scoop on the flavors, new desserts and where to get them? We break it down below.

What are the new Ben and Jerry's flavors?

At the risk of ruining classic cookie dough for you forever, the Ben and Jerry's new flavors are listed below with descriptions of the ice cream bases and mixins used in each:

— Chip Off the Dough Block: Chocolate chip and chocolate ice creams with chocolate chip cookie dough & chocolate chip cookies.



— P.B. Dough-ble Chocolate: Dark and milk chocolate ice creams with peanut butter cookie dough & swirls of peanut butter cookie butter.



— Cinn-Dough-rella: Cinnamon and caramel ice creams with cinnamon bun dough, shortbread cookies & oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

If you’re not craving ice cream right now, sorry, but you might not be human.

Desserts using the new Ben and Jerry's flavors

Ben and Jerry’s has a reputation for going above and beyond to satisfy your sweet tooth. You’ve seen the results, you’ve tasted the pints, you’ve scooped the gooey cores out (guilty) — but have you ever gotten a composed dessert from their Scoop Shops? Now’s the time, cookie dough lovers. Here’s how you can take your scoop from sweet to stupendous with the new menu items:

— Half Baked Sundae: Brownie, gobs of cookie dough, and your favorite flavor.



— Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone: Two scoops of your favorite flavor in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone, topped with edible cookie dough.



— Put a Dough Pop on It: Two scoops of your favorite flavor with a chocolate-dipped cookie dough pop.

“There’s something special about the mix of dough and ice cream. Or maybe it’s a sweet memory of stealing a lick from the batter bowl when Mom wasn’t looking,” Ben and Jerry’s Flavor Guru Eric Fredette said in a press release. “We were the dough-riginator, but we have to keep raising the bar. These new dough offerings are for anyone who truly kneads them.” After reading what does into these desserts is there any doubt they succeeded?

OK, I’m sold. How do I enjoy the new Ben and Jerry's flavors?

First of all, you’ll need to find your nearest Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop location because you’ll only find these three flavors and the desserts using them there. They’re hitting the shops today, May 1, and all three new Ben and Jerry's flavors featuring cookie dough will be available through the end of summer 2018, but then they’ll disappear — so get your fill while you can.

Unfortunately they’re not available in pints and won’t be rolled out to grocery store shelves for now — hey, we can dream about the future, right? — but try to think of that as a good thing: It gives you can excuse to hit your nearest Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop shamelessly this summer. Consider us sold.