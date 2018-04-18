Krispy Kreme is launching a new flavor — but only for one week

Do you really need an excuse to eat a donut? No, we’re actually asking. Really, do you? Because we have one. A new Krispy Kreme donut is about to drop, but the limited-edition eat is only available for one week. Clearly you need to mark your calendar and tell your trainer the diet’s off until the end of the month.

Tell me more about this new Krispy Kreme donut

After a roller coaster ride of temperature fluxuations, it seems like spring is finally here, and what could be a better way to celebrate than with a donut? Great minds must think alike because the new Krispy Kreme donut screams spring.

The new Krispy Kreme donut is The Lemon Glaze Doughnut, which the confectionary chain says “balances the freshness of real lemon, the brightness of citrus and the sweetness of Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.” Citrus? Real lemon? This sweet treat sounds like it’s practically a fruit — at least that’s what we’re going to tell our trainers.

In case you missed it, the #VoteForGlaze campaign back in January — which called for donut lovers to vote on potential new glaze flavors — is what brought about this new Krispy Kreme donut. Almost two million votes were cast, but in the end lemon emerged victorious over the other three options: caramel, blueberry and maple.

By the way, we know they’re most famous for their original, but Krispy Kreme offers plenty of options for those of you who are sour on the idea of a lemon glazed donut. Their donuts, other than this newcomer, might all feature the original glaze, but icing options range from strawberry to maple. And if you want to dip your toe into the new sweet-and-tangy water, order their lemon-filled donut that features their signature glaze on top.

When can I get this new Krispy Kreme donut?

Like spring in New York, this new Krispy Kreme donut will disappear after a week — so make sure you don’t miss out. The limited-edition donut drops into stores on Monday, April 23. You can nab one while supplies last at participating shops throughout the U.S. and Canada — except at Warner Robins, GA; Macon, GA; and Connecticut locations. (What did you do to deserve this?)

Don’t wait to get out there and your hands on one or two (dozen). After Sunday, April 29 this new Krispy Kreme donut is a goner like your daffodils.