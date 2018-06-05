Oreo has 5 new flavors and they’re based on some beloved desserts

As if they knew that we’re still upset over the loss of limited-edition Kettle Corn Oreos, the company that makes the classic sandwich cookie is launching five new Oreo flavors to win back your favor. This time, though, they’re all based on some beloved desserts and two are perfectly picked for the summer months.

Ready your cold glasses of milk (or almond milk), because you’ll want to go on a dunking spree as soon as you can get your hands on the new Oreo flavors. We sure learned our lesson with Kettle Corn — and we hope you did, too, because some of the newest additions to the line won’t be here for long. That’s right, some of new Oreo flavors are here to stay, while others are only around for a couple months. (Read: Buy boxes. Many, many, many boxes.)

So what do you need to know about these new flavors and when can you sink your teeth into them? We’ll tell you — and some of them are out already, so get ready for a grocery store run.

What are the new Oreo flavors?

We’ll break the new Oreo flavors down into two groups since some of them are already out, having dropped onto store shelves just yesterday, June 4, while others are slated to roll out a little later this year. Nabisco announced the flavors at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago late last month, and while they gave us the bittersweet joy of three limited edition flavors, they cushioned the blow by launching permanent additions to their line-up, now available in stores: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, other than combining two of top dessert flavors, features a luscious creme duo of peanut butter and chocolate that’s lovingly sandwiched between graham flavored cookies. So, we’ll be buying in bulk. And, as foodstagram account @junkbanter reports, that makes Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie the only permanent addition to the Oreo line offered on a graham cookie.

The company also announced the limited-edition new Oreo flavors at the Expo and @junkbanter captured the packages in their feeds (although samples were, sadly, unavailable). Those Oreo new flavors are Rocky Road Trip, Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake and Peppermint Bark.

“I really like the punny name, as I make frequent road trips to and from the store to buy Oreos all summer long,” they wrote about the Rocky Road Trip Oreos. “The cookies will have a rocky road flavored creme with marshmallow bits and soy nut inclusions. Long overdue!” OK, you’re thinking, but what about those totally nostalgic throwbacks to the summers of your childhood? They got a snapshot of those, too:

The Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Oreos have the same cookie outsides as Golden Oreos with a strawberry filling studded with strawberry-flavored bits — and you don’t even have to wait for the ice cream truck to get your fix.

The final Oreo new flavor announced at the expo isn’t so summery, but it’s still a classic: Peppermint Bark. Instead of downing an entire tin of these sweet treats, you can just throw back a whole sleeve, and it looks like they captured not only the taste but also the texture you look for in the holiday snack. The Oreo cookie version features classic chocolate cookies and a peppermint flavored creme that’s studded with crunchy sugar crystals.

There's also going to be a limited edition Mickey Mouse Oreo released in honor of Mickey's birthday, according to Delish. The creme in the middle will be birthday cake flavored, and the chocolate cookies will feature three different Mickey patterns.

So now that you’re salivating, when can you get your hands on these goodies? Here’s what you need to know about when and where to track them down.

When can I get the new Oreo flavors?

As we mentioned, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos and Pistachio Thins are already available and hit store shelves just yesterday. Junkbanter found theirs at Target, so head there to stock up on some sleeves and some Wine Cubes while you’re at it. There’s no rush here since these are permanent additions to the year-round offerings, so if you’re willing to wait a couple more days but rest assured that you won’t run any errands and find supplies already sold out, then you can order them online through Target or Amazon.

As for the two new Oreo flavors inspired by ice cream, Rocky Road Trip and Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, junkbanter reports that they’ll be available later in summer 2018 — because of course, they’re modelled after the classic summer treat after all. You’ll likely have to wait the longest to see Peppermint Bark Oreos at grocery stores near you. Although no exact release date is available, we’re expecting them in time for the holiday season.

Still waiting to hear about the Mickey Oreos? There's no word on release day, but as Delish points out, Mickey's birthday is November 18.