Patti LaBelle's recipe for a Monte Cristo sandwich

The “Godmother of Soul” shares her take on the classic sandwich.

Take your sandwich game up a notch with this awesome recipe by Patti LaBelle.

The "Godmother of Soul" turned queen of the kitchen has shared with us her take on the classic Monte Cristo sandwich, which she concocted as part of her partnership with Hood Calorie Countdown. The dish is a sweet take on the French croque monsieur, which is basically a fried ham and cheese sandwich.

Monte Cristo recipes usually add some extra flavor via preserves and powdered sugar. The singer's version of the sandwich utlizes sugar-free raspberry jam.

"You're going to love yourself," LaBelle says in her video breakdown of the Monte Cristo recipe, which you can check out below.

How to make a Monte Cristo sandwich like Patti LaBelle

Ingredients:

-8 thin slices of bread

-4 ounces of thinly sliced Swiss cheese

-4 ounces of thinly sliced ham

-2 large eggs

-1 large egg white

-1/2 cups of Calorie Countdown 2% Reduced Fat Dairy Beverage

-1/4 tsp. of fresh ground black pepper

-1/8 tsp. of ground nutmeg

-Sugar-free raspberry jam (optional)

-Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions:

Layer four slices of bread with the cheese and ham. Place remaining bread slices on top. In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs, egg white, Calorie Countdown, pepper and nutmeg. Dip sandwiches in the egg mixture, soaking each side for 20 seconds. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add sandwiches and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 8 to 10 minutes total.

Preparation Tip:

Cut sandwiches in half. If desired, dust with powdered sugar and enjoy with jam, the traditional way to serve Monte Cristo sandwiches.