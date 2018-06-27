Peet's ready to drink coffee is indulgent, but actually tastes like coffee

There’s no doubting your devotion to coffee. You can’t be found without a cup nearby, morning, noon or night. There’s only one problem: when you want something on the sweeter side, you know you’re going to sacrifice the coffee flavor you love. That vanilla latte is vanilla and sugar, the caramel macchiato, more sugar. That’s exactly the problem Peet’s aimed to solve with the launch of their new ready to drink coffee line, True Iced Espresso — and we’re here to tell you they succeeded, big time.

But it’s not just what’s in the ready to drink coffee that’s impressive, it’s also the price. Peet’s is picky about how their coffee is made, stored and distributed in the best way possible. If they can’t do it with true coffee flavor, they won’t do it, period. That’s why it’s even more impressive that each of the flavors in the new ready to drink coffee line sells for just $2.99.

What makes Peet’s ready to drink coffee special?

Great, you can afford it, but why should you pick it up at the stores, you’re probably wondering. If you’re a true coffee fan and want to taste those perfectly roasted beans along with your milk and sugar, Peet’s promises you will — and they deliver. Metro got the chance to try all four flavors in the new line, which includes Black and White, Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha. Even when caramel and chocolate are blended in, we were still able to taste the beans.

But that’s not all. Because they found a way to make their ready to drink coffee flavors shelf-stable without undermining the flavor, they’re also able to use less sugar in each can without sacrificing taste. Although you’ll see anywhere from 12 grams (Black and White) to 19 grams (Mocha) of the sweet stuff listed on the can, most of this is natural sugar found in milk. Since some of us are watching our sugar intake, and know some of you are too, we asked them for the added sugar in each can and were pleasantly surprised by the counts:

Black and White: 5 grams Vanilla Latte: 9.5 grams Caramel Macchiato: 10 grams Mocha: 11 grams

“We focused on sourcing high-quality, clean ingredients and fine-tuning the production method to ensure a creamy coffee experience on par with the iced espresso beverages handcrafted by Peet’s baristas,” explained Gretchen Koch, Director of Marketing and Innovation for Peet’s, in a press release. They’ve also kept the ingredients simple. The only chemical name you’ll find on the label is dipotassium phosphate, a type of salt. So even though you can stock up and keep them in your pantry or at your desk, you don’t have to worry about taking in weird chemicals.

But mostly, the new ready to drink coffee line is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. The cans are a modest 8 ounces and clock in just under a cup of coffee in term of caffeine. You’ll get a hint of sweetness without that late afternoon sugar crash but still feel like you treated yourself to a tiny indulgence.

Where can I find Peet’s new ready to drink coffee line?

The Peet’s True Iced Espresso ready to drink coffee line is already rolled out to several major grocery store chains, so you won’t have to go hunting. Look on the shelves at Albertsons, Safeway, Wegmans, Save Mart, Market Basket, Nugget Markets, Lucky and Jewel Osco nationwide.

You can also order the ready to drink coffee through the Peet’s website — and now’s the perfect time to do it. Through July 1, the brand is offering free shipping on your orders that include one of the Peet’s True Iced Espresso drinks using the promo code HELLOESPRESSO. Even if you choose to update your shipping, the promo code will credit the cost of US ground shipping toward that shipping cost.