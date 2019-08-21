When does pumpkin spice latte season start?

Summer is ending, which means autumn is around the corner. With the crazy heat waves and never-ending thunderstorms, fall is a welcome weather change, and some of us can’t wait. There’s nothing more synonymous with fall then pumpkin spice lattes.

PSL fans, your season starts now. Here’s when and where you can satisfy your next pumpkin spice craving.

Where can I get a pumpkin spice latte?

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ lovers, unite: Pumpkin drinks made their big return to Dunkin’ on Wednesday. Starting Aug. 21, you can pick up any of their pumpkin-flavored coffees from cold brews to frozen hot chocolate and more.

They are even debuting a brand-new drink called the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. The new latte can be served iced or hot, and showcases pumpkin and cinnamon flavors topped with whipped cream, a luscious caramel drizzle and cinnamon-sugar sprinkles. You can also pick up their famous pumpkin donuts starting this week.

P.S. Dunkin' also retails pumpkin-flavored K-cup coffee pods and their pumpkin-flavored ready-to-drink iced coffee.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced in a tweet earlier this week that you can get your favorite PSL beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Besides their famous drink, USA Today reported that they will also be launching a pumpkin spice creamer in grocery stores this season.