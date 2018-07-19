Rainbow Doritos are exclusively sold in Mexico. Here’s how to get them

Rainbow Doritos first came to the U.S. back in 2015. They weren’t available in stores — you could only get them if you made a $10 donation to the LGBTQ nonprofit It Gets Better Project. But since, we’ve been deprived of the multi-colored chips inspired by the Pride flag and bursting with flavor.

Mexico recently released similar Rainbow Doritos that consumers can’t stop raving about.

Food blogger Markie Devo featured these Rainbow Doritos on his Instagram, writing of the taste: "…these have a sweet lemon and lime with what I believe to be grapefruit or some citrusy fruit (unbelievable). These are very unusual/flavorful, they give you a nice tangy/sour vibe. … I love them!"

Vendor Mexican Candy Lady described the flavor of Rainbow Doritos in even more detail, writing on Instagram, "As you can see the chips come in red, blue, yellow and orange. As soon as you bite into them the first thing you get is lemon/lime flavor... Very tangy!!!" She went on to say that she also got hints of watermelon and cucumber.

"Overall they are yummy and a little addicting but only because we were trying to figure out the flavor," she continues.

How to get Rainbow Doritos in the U.S.

We've contacted Frito-Lay for information on whether or not Rainbow Doritos will come back to the United States — but until then, you can still get your fix (if you hurry).

Devo reportedly got his bag of Rainbow Doritos from Mexican Candy Lady, which sells an array of limited-edition Mexican products.

To buy these Rainbow Doritos, sold for $6.69 as of today, click here. Order soon because they're going fast.

Rainbow Doritos are also being sold on eBay.

Go get those snacks!