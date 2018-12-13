11 popular restaurants open on Christmas Day this year

Christmas is a time for family and food. But, if you happen to be roaming the streets for some good eats, or you aren't of Christian faith, you're probably wondering if there are restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Take Chipotle, for instance (because burrito bowls during this time of year always add a little cheer to all the holiday spirit).

Unfortunately, a Chipotle representative tells us that they are indeed closed on December 25. But, if you want some guac before you gather 'round the tree, she says restaurants will be open until 3:00 p.m. local time Christmas Eve.

This New Year's Eve, Chipotle locations will close at 8:00 p.m. and restaurants will have normal business hours on January 1, so you can start 2019 off right.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2018

You're in luck: there are a handful of popular national restaurants open on Christmas Day. Ready your stomachs.

Applebee's

"Limited" locations nationwide will open their doors on December 25 this year, an Applebee's rep tells Metro. Contact your local restaurant for confirmation.

Boston Market

Boston Market is open on Christmas Day. Restaurants will have a special Christmas Day menu full of individual or "feast for 3" meals like hand-carved ham and rotisserie chicken.

Buffalo Wild Wings

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson says that the majority of restaurants open on Christmas Day this year. However, some have special hours.

"A few restaurants in California and Washington are open from 11 am - 1 am, the Lake Buena Vista, FL location is open from 2 pm - 1 am and all Las Vegas restaurants are open 24 hours," she writes in an email. Sounds like a Christmas miracle if you're visiting Sin City.

Burger King

Burger King will reportedly have reduced hours on Christmas Day. So, contact your nearest restaurant for more info. (Christmas Whopper, anyone?)

Denny's

A Denny's representative confirms that all locations are open 24/7 on Christmas Day. Pancakes for dinner? Count us in.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants are typically open regular hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year Day, a company rep tells Metro. "However as all of our restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees, we encourage guests to check with their local restaurant for any change in hours." Makes sense.

And, according to the spokesperson, their "Kids Eat Free" promotion runs through January 1. Just be sure to go to your local IHOP between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

It appears that you can add Macaroni Grill to your list of restaurants open on Christmas Day, according to social media.

Celebrate Christmas Day with us and enjoy a hand crafted Italian feast. Make your reservation: https://t.co/lVtjCZPAW6 pic.twitter.com/SUupPR2tsT — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) December 11, 2018

Contact your local Macaroni Grill for hours, and you can make a reservation online.

McDonald's

Per TODAY, many McDonald's locations are staying open on Christmas Day but hours may vary.

Panda Express

A Panda Express representative tells Metro that some locations are open on Christmas Day but wasn't able to say which restaurants that would be. Your best bet is to contact your local Panda Express to find out.

Waffle House

Waffle House will be open Christmas Day. The chain's website says so: "Each restaurant is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and quality is consistent from location to location."

What are you waiting for?