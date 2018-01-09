Shake Shack adds an obligatory chicken club sandwich

Danny Meyer is expanding the non-beef options at Shake Shack with the Griddled Chick'n Club.

It's New Year's resolution season, which makes the debut of Shake Shack's first grilled chicken sandwich a pretty obvious play.

The Griddled Chick'n Club, debuting at the end of January, is exactly the kind of token healthy item for when you’re craving a milkshake instead of a diet soda. Life is about balance, right?

The sandwich consists of a grilled chicken breast topped with Niman Ranch smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk herb mayo, served on a potato bun.

It arrives at Shake Shacks nationwide (except airports and stadiums) on Jan. 26, or Jan. 23 if you order via the chain’s app. Note that it’s also only available for a limited time — perhaps until the end of resolution season?

The sandwich has been low-key available in Brooklyn since December, and Eater was not impressed. Though it’s hardly a surprise that even Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati couldn’t innovate himself out of the flavor black hole that is grilled chicken — which is why Fuku’s outstanding example is made with thigh meat.

The Griddled Chick’n Club follows up Shake Shack’s OG ChickenShack sandwich, which debuted during the Summer of Fried Chicken in 2015. Made with a fried instead of grilled chicken breast, the sandwich has undergone several limited-time flavors like Salt ‘n Pepper Honey and hot chicken.