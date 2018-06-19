NY man gets unwanted ingredient on his burger at a Queens restaurant: spit

Curtis Mays says waitress at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria ordered a cook to spit on his burger.

Father’s Day quickly went from happy to disgusting when a man noticed the receipt on his burger included the command "please spit in it." The man ordered a burger from Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria, Queens. There was a mix-up, but everything seemed to work out — until the man saw the order receipt.

"Cheddar, Well Done, Toast, Bread," read the order instructions. "Please Spit In It Too" and "Add Caramel Onion Rings" and "Mayo."

Even worse: Customer Curtis Mays didn’t see the added ingredient on the receipt until it was too late.

"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," the Sea Cliff man told WABC.

"I asked her 'why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I as like 'who prints out the receipt?' So she said 'I take it up there and print it myself.'" Mays said, "So you did it? Why are you lying about it? She just walked off."

EXCLUSIVE: On a scorching hot summer night, what’s better than a cold brew? Pair it with a juicy burger.

Cheddar cheese, well done, toast bread, please spit in it too! Don’t forget the mayo! Wait... spit?! At 11pm we’ll tell you which beer garden and what the manager told us. pic.twitter.com/45FWLNsTvS — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 18, 2018

A manager quickly fired the server and gave Mays a refund, adding that he doesn’t believe the cook actually followed the "spit" direction.

Still, even the thought of spit on your burger is disgusting enough. Spit can spread a whole slew of illnesses and diseases — ranging from a cold to mono, herpes and hepatitis — so it’s not something to take lightly.

"[The manager] was saying, 'how can we compensate you?' I was like, 'how can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," Mays added.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the NYC Department of Health and the manager said the server was never a problem before. Even Mays doesn’t understand why she was so upset with him.

"She was very nice — she comes up to the table, 'hi, how are you doing?'" he said.