The Starbucks Happy Hour today is the perfect way to catch up with friends

Admit it: You often meet up with a pal after work to celebrate the impending weekend with a cocktail or two. But the Starbucks Happy Hour today is going to make you want to head there instead with your BBF.

By now, you’re probably aware that Starbucks offers a discounted drink program every week — and today is no different. Not sure how to take advantage of the Starbucks Happy Hour today? We’ve got you covered.

So, what is the special offer for Starbucks Happy Hour today?

The Starbucks Happy Hour makes it possible to catch up with a pal and save a little green at the same time, as long as you’re signed up for the promotion. (Hint: If you have a Starbucks Reward card, it’s already loaded on there and ready to go).

Starting at 3 p.m., you can get a BOGO Frappuccino. Just buy a grande (or larger) handcrafted espresso beverage and get one of equal or lesser value for free. It does exclude brewed coffee, bottled and Starbucks Reserve® beverages, though.

Not sure which Frappuccino to get during Starbucks Happy Hour today? You’re in luck: The coffee giant introduced two new Frappes in May: the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino.

The Ultra Caramel Frappe is "a dark caramel coffee Frappuccino made with dark caramel sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee and milk, blended with ice," Starbucks said in May. "The handcrafted beverage is then finished with another layer of sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of smoky dark caramel drizzle."





The Triple Mocha Frappe "begins with a layer of Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream topped with a layer of dark mocha sauce, at the bottom of the cup," the company added. "A mocha Frappuccino made with mocha sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee and milk blended with ice comes next, followed by a final layer of sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of dark mocha drizzle."

Yum.

The temperatures are blazing right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a pal and treat her with one of these — or any of the other awesome Frappes — during the Starbucks Happy Hour today.